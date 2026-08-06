Rowan Public Library collects school supplies for Communities in Schools through Aug. 31 From staff reports Aug 6, 2026 Aug 6, 2026 Updated Aug 6, 2026 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SALISBURY — Rowan Public Library is once again partnering with Communities in Schools of Rowan County to help ensure local students begin the school year with the supplies they need to succeed.kAm%9C@F89 pF8] b`[ 4@>>F?:EJ >6>36CD 42? 5@?2E6 ?6H[ F?FD65 D49@@= DFAA=:6D 2E 2?J @7 E96 =:3C2CJVD 7@FC 3C2?496Di #!{ w625BF2CE6CD :? $2=:D3FCJ[ #!{ t2DE :? #@4<H6==[ #!{ $@FE9 :? r9:?2 vC@G6 2?5 #!{ (6DE :? r=6G6=2?5]k^AmkAm#6BF6DE65 5@?2E:@?D :?4=F56 324<A24<D[ 4@>A@D:E:@? 3@@<D[ ?@E63@@<D[ A6?D[ A6?4:=D[ 4C2J@?D[ >2C<6CD[ 8=F6 DE:4<D[ D4:DD@CD[ 7@=56CD 2?5 4@AJ A2A6C] $FAA=:6D 5@?2E65 E@ #!{ w625BF2CE6CD 2?5 #!{ t2DE H:== 36 5:DA=2J65 :? E96 3C2?496DV AF3=:4 5:DA=2J 42D6D 2D DA246 2==@HD]k^Am People are also reading… Atrium Health Cabarrus ranks among North Carolina's best hospitals in U.S. News report Concord urges residents to keep common contaminants out of recycling bins Friday Five: Fun, shopping, food and adventures in rental cars BREAKING - Bridge to open in Concord 50 years of service - honoring Dr. Doug Kelling NC State football depth chart projection, projected starters for Wolfpack in 2026 Can anyone beat Jay M. Robinson? An SPC preview N.C. Transportation Museum to host Brew & Choo concert and craft beer Saturday West Nile found in Cabarrus, precautions urged Trump admin cuts grants for Duke, Cabarrus Health Alliance and others Cabarrus County property tax bills on the way; online payments available Friday Five: New restaurants, National Night Out and bestseller coming How many NC high school athletes are getting paid? 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