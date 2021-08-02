Cabarrus County Schools announce selection of new superintendent

CONCORD – The Cabarrus County Board of Education announced the selection and election of Dr. John Kopicki [pronounced Koe-pick-ee] as the next superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools (CCS). Dr. Kopicki will take office on Monday, Aug. 16.

During the search process, the board carefully reviewed applications from a diverse field of fourteen excellent candidates. Although many qualified candidates applied, the board felt that Kopicki’s experience, leadership, and dedication to students and staff would best serve CCS students, employees, and the community for years to come. The board is confident Kopicki will lead the school system to even higher achievement, according to a press release Monday.

Kopicki has enjoyed a long and very successful career in public education spanning more than twenty-eight years in Pennsylvania. Most recently, he has served as superintendent of Central Bucks School District (CBSD) in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, where he successfully developed and implemented a five-year vision for the school district highlighting areas of technology, finance, facilities and operations, teaching and learning, and community connections, the CCS release said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}