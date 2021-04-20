W.R. Odell Elementary's Ashtyn Berry named 2020-21 CCS Teacher of the Year

Ms. Berry was one of six finalists for the award including Concord Middle’s Alice Graham, Central Cabarrus’s Amy Hicks, Harrisburg Elementary’s Jennifer Birkemeier, Wolf Meadow Elementary’s Melissa Capets and Beverly Hills STEM Elementary’s Tabitha Paisley.

She was surprised to be nominated initially saying she works with such a great group of third-grade teachers at her school that any of them could have been up for the award as well.

“We support each other and we lift each other up and so I felt that my nomination kind of was shared with my Odell team, my team of 16 third-grade teachers,” she said leading up to Tuesday’s announcement.

Ms. Berry will succeed Cabarrus County Schools’ 2019-20 Teacher of the Year Emily Wagoner of R. Brown McAllister Elementary School. She will be able to attend Board of Education meetings throughout the next school year and will be a voice for students, families and teachers across the district.

“I (am just) so thankful to have a platform to use for advocating for these amazing students and also the amazing educators in this state,” she said.

“Ms. Berry is an exemplary role model and lifelong learner,” Assistant Principal Danielle Baker said. “Her students gravitate towards this and they want to rise to the example that she sets. She is always looking at the bigger picture and able to find the bright spot in any situation, even the most difficult ones. Ms. Berry goes above and beyond to share best practices and ways to incorporate our diverse student body into everyday teaching.”