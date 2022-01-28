Eli Lilly brings $1 billion manufactoring campus to Concord

"I think for them to expand their presence outside of the research triangle and into this region is going to open up a lot of opportunity for us here, and not just for us but for our neighbors too," Castrodale said "I think this announcement today could really unlock another industry cluster for us here. It demonstrates to other companies across the country and across the world that this is a place where you can come and find the support that you need. Find the workers that you need."

Lilly Senior Vice President Mason said that the company chose Concord because of the manufacturing technology experience of the area's labor force, its proximity to universities with STEM programs and its access to major transportation infrastructure.

This project has also brought in a higher average wage, a trend that Mayor Bill Dusch said he hopes to continue.

"Not only does this open up these jobs, but it lets other similar companies say hey why don't we look at here," Dusch said. "We are diversifying our work base now. It allows us to grow in many different areas that we couldn't before."