Eli Lilly brings $1 billion manufactoring campus to Concord

Eli Lilly and Company plans to build a $1 billion manufacturing campus at The Grounds, which marks the second major economic development announcement in less than six months for the site of the Old Phillip Morris plant.
Officials with the City of Concord, Cabarrus County, Cabarrus Economic Development Center (EDC), N.C. Department of Commerce and Lilly held a virtual announcement Friday morning.
The company said the campus will generate nearly 600 new jobs and and offer an average wage of $70,000, almost $30,000 above Cabarrus County's average wage.
"This is such a high caliber company. Folks are going to move to them," Cabarrus Economic Development Center Executive Director Page Castrodale said.
Lilly is a pharmaceutical company based out of Indianapolis, Ind., that develops medications for patients with diabetes, cancer and other diseases. Lilly Senior Vice President Mike Mason said the company is also expected to announce medications to aid in Alzheimer's in the near future.
The campus is expected to fill highly skilled positions like scientists, engineers, technicians and other manufacturing personnel. The project is also expected to create an additional 500 jobs during construction which is scheduled to take place later this year.
Governor Cooper announced largest economic development project in Cabarrus County history with $1.8 billion in economic impact for the state.
This is the second economic development announcement for the site of the Old Philip Morris plant in about six months, and it is the second largest development project in the county's history.
Commissioner Steve Morris said he was pleased to see two major announcements in such a short amount of time.
"For us to have two major announcements so close together with such a significant investment is significant for Cabarrus County," Morris said
The other announcement came last summer when Red Bull, Rauch and Ball Corp. announced their 2-million-square-foot beverage hub that will also be located at The Grounds. The Lilly project was on the Cabarrus EDC's radar shortly after the announcement last summer.
Carvana completed its construction at The Grounds in 2020 and Golden Home announced in 2020 that it would also be located at the site of the former plant.
Castrodale said that the Cabarrus EDC didn't plan for such a wide variety of businesses to move into The Grounds. The main goal was always to strive for high-quality jobs to move into the area.
Lilly is the first major life sciences company to move into the area for manufacturing. Unlike the Research Triangle Park where Lilly already has a campus, Concord and the greater Charlotte area are not known to be a life sciences hub. Castrodale thinks that this project may change that.
"I think for them to expand their presence outside of the research triangle and into this region is going to open up a lot of opportunity for us here, and not just for us but for our neighbors too," Castrodale said "I think this announcement today could really unlock another industry cluster for us here. It demonstrates to other companies across the country and across the world that this is a place where you can come and find the support that you need. Find the workers that you need."
Lilly Senior Vice President Mason said that the company chose Concord because of the manufacturing technology experience of the area's labor force, its proximity to universities with STEM programs and its access to major transportation infrastructure.
This project has also brought in a higher average wage, a trend that Mayor Bill Dusch said he hopes to continue.
"Not only does this open up these jobs, but it lets other similar companies say hey why don't we look at here," Dusch said. "We are diversifying our work base now. It allows us to grow in many different areas that we couldn't before."
The Lilly campus is expected to produce injectable products and devices. The campus will take up about 800,000 square feet across five buildings. The campus will including a manufacturing, logistics and packaging, a quality control lab and a central utilities plant.
In total, Lilly has purchased just over 400 acres of land at the Old Philip Morris site. But it will not be using all of that property for this project, Commissioner Morris said.
"The property that they have acquired there at The Grounds certainly allows for future opportunities. They have enough acreage to do other things in the future," Morris said. "Certainly I think some of those affiliated companies will be part of that."
Morris said Lilly has not divulged any future plans yet.
The project also received a Job Development Investment Grant from the state, which calls for $12 million to be paid over 12 years based on performance markers for the company. During that time, it is estimated that the project's economic impact to the state will be $5.7 billion, Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Sanders said.
Cabarrus County and Concord officials will be holding meetings Feb. 10 to vote on performance-based property tax grants based off of an estimated $920 million of Lilly's total investment.
The City of Concord will be the electric provider for the plant, and despite current allocation concerns and discussions from the Water and Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County (WSACC), the project was able to receive capacity allocations. Castrodale said it was simpler because the project will not be heavily water and sewer dependent. The project will also be fully built out in 2027, and by that time WSACC will have completed its expansions.