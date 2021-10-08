Foundations covers Midland Gold Star Family's mortgage in full

MIDLAND — The Tunnel to Towers Foundation paid off the mortgage of U.S. Army Staff Sergeant James R. Ide V’s family.
Ide was killed in the line of duty Aug. 29, 2010, after he was shot when his unit came under fire in Hyderabad, Afghanistan. The 32-year-old was a handler for bomb-sniffing dogs. He is survived by his wife and their children.
The Ide family was one of 50 that had their mortgages paid in full by Tunnel to Towers this year, Executive Vice President Jeanna DellaRagione said.
“Our foundation supports first responders' families and Gold Star families by providing them with mortgage-free homes,” DellaRagione said. “We also build specially adapted smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders.”
The families were spread across 18 different states. In addition to the Ides, six of the families were located in North Carolina. Of the 50 families, 15 were Gold Star from nearly every branch of the military and 35 were fallen first responder families.
This was the largest single-day mortgage pay-off the foundation has done in its 20-year history. DellaRagione created the fundraising to a massive influx of donations at the twentieth anniversary of 9/11, which is also the anniversary of the foundation.
"We have been so blessed with so much support from across the county. And the generosity of Americans and our donors has been amazing," she said.
On average, a family’s mortgage ranges from $250,000 to $300,000 due to the type of home and where it is located.
Tunnel to Towers paid off the Ide’s home mortgage through its Gold Star Family Home Program. The Ides were accepted into the program this year. The foundation immediately took over the mortgage payment after the family was accepted.
The foundation opened its first home program in 2010 when it built a home for Army Sergeant Brendan Marrocco — the first U.S. soldier serving in Afghanistan to survive a quadruple amputation — through its Smart Home Program.
Since then it has also added its Fallen First Responders Home Program and its Gold Star Family Home Program.
Over the past few weeks, CEO Frank Siller informed the families that their mortgages would be paid in-full.
After a first responder or a Gold Star family loses a loved one, DellaRagione said one of the biggest concerns is keeping their home.
“The first thing we hear, as soon as a mom or a dad passes is from their kids,” she explained. “They turn and say, ‘Do we have to leave our home?’ It is something we hear over and over again, and it is heartbreaking.”
The foundation tracks line of duty deaths but also has an open application for families.
After the foundation assumes a family’s monthly mortgage, it waits until there are enough funds to pay off the mortgage in full.
DellaRagione said the foundation is always open to family applications, knowing it’s a long list.
"There are so many families out there that need out help over 7,000 service members have died since 9/11, there are over 1,000 families with young kids. So we do have a long list," she said "We get a lot of applications and unfortunately it continues."
Donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation is available here.