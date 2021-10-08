Foundations covers Midland Gold Star Family's mortgage in full

"We have been so blessed with so much support from across the county. And the generosity of Americans and our donors has been amazing," she said.

On average, a family’s mortgage ranges from $250,000 to $300,000 due to the type of home and where it is located.

Tunnel to Towers paid off the Ide’s home mortgage through its Gold Star Family Home Program. The Ides were accepted into the program this year. The foundation immediately took over the mortgage payment after the family was accepted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The foundation opened its first home program in 2010 when it built a home for Army Sergeant Brendan Marrocco — the first U.S. soldier serving in Afghanistan to survive a quadruple amputation — through its Smart Home Program.

Since then it has also added its Fallen First Responders Home Program and its Gold Star Family Home Program.

Over the past few weeks, CEO Frank Siller informed the families that their mortgages would be paid in-full.

After a first responder or a Gold Star family loses a loved one, DellaRagione said one of the biggest concerns is keeping their home.