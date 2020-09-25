Friday Five: A new restaurant, a major tenant in the mall and more

To make up for the shortfall in workers, NCDOT is leaning heavily on private contractors.

“The CEI (Contract Engineering and Inspection) companies are paid by the hour for providing technicians,” he said. “The private technician generally makes 120-140% of what the same state employee would make, plus the firm providing them is paid 110-150% of the hourly rate for overhead. This results in more than double the cost of a state employee.”

It’s easy to see how there can be financial shortfalls. Couple that with hurricanes and severe weather and the pandemic, and NCDOT is at the edge of potentially greater issues.

Our DOT friend said that if you see an NCDOT employee working, know that he/she is truly doing more with less.

No. 5

The R-word and other things we need to relearn. I can relate to frustration expressed by members of the board of education. They face an impossible task. It’s easy to be frustrated and angry. It’s not an excuse for using the R-word and calling other board members names.