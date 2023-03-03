A new barbecue restaurant in Kannapolis is taking shape. Buildings are filling up. And Updates from all around.

No. 1

Towel City Tavern opening later this year. The folks who brought us Cabarrus Brewing Company are working their newest venture – the Towel City Tavern.

The barbecue restaurant and brewery is being built on the first floor of the building just outside right field at Atrium Health Ball Park. Steve Steinbacher gave an update at the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers announcement Wednesday.

Patrons to Towel City Tavern will be able to eat, drink and look out at the stadium from first two floors of the building, which will have apartments above.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be a part of everything that is going on here in Kannapolis,” Steinbacher said. “I give tremendous credit to the leadership of Kannapolis from the Mayor to the City Council members to the city staff – to everybody. When we broke ground here, which seems like 17 years ago, but wasn’t that long, I said you guys were developing the model for redevelopment and moving a city like Kannapolis forward.”

The restaurant is expected to open in the summer, likely sometime in August, Steinbacher said.

That leadership gives investors and partners the confidence to take part and it has been better than could have been expected, Steinbacher said. Working together has been a key to the success.

“What we’re calling the Towel City Tavern will be a testament to that.”

No. 2

Who is living in all these apartments? I put that question to Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant as we ate Towel City barbecue outside the stadium Wednesday.

“It’s really a mix,” Hinnant said.

Some are people down-sizing. Others are younger people. Many are people who want to be near all the downtown excitement, Hinnant said.

The mayor recently was talking to a woman who relocated to Kannapolis from California. She was wanting to come back home to North Carolina and to the Charlotte area.

“She looked at all that was going and had heard about Kannapolis. Here is where she wanted to be,” Hinnant said.

The buildings are filling up as each unit is completed. Hinnant said the developers say there is a waiting list and the buildings will be full when completed.

Somebody is making some money somewhere. Good for them.

No. 3

Concord brewery falls through. Last week we told you Darby Brewing Company would be coming to the old Cabarrus Theater in downtown Concord. That deal has fallen through.

“I will no longer be using this location (22 Union St) for my project,” said owner Fred Riddick. “The owners went another direction. I will update you with the new location.”

This building seems to be pretty tricky. We’ve been told about other projects before, only to see nothing happen.

The renderings for the building look great. Let’s hope something comes in there soon.

I was in downtown Concord Thursday morning (in the rain). I wasn’t that happy about having to wander out of my way around the fences in the street. But Barbie Jones with the Cabarrus Chamber reminded me the short-term sacrifice should be worth the inconvenience when the new streetscape is down.

Let me say this “dang, they’ve put up some big buildings.” If they are all full when completed, those downtown business should have plenty of customers.

No. 4

Christenbury corners and vicinity update. You the readers are often my eyes and ears and that is the case with this update:

Here is some things I noticed out in the Christenbury /Highland Creek/Concord Mills area.

The Boba tea place, ViVi Bubble Tea & Cafe, I mentioned a long time ago (sometime last year) appears to have had a soft opening this past week. Also appears that they will be serving Banh Mi (Vietnamese subs, which are typically much tastier than many American versions).

I saw a sign go up about the Panda Express.

I see next to the Sam’s Car Wash on Derita Rd appearance of marking off for a new building.

The Lowes Food sign has been swapped from Coming early 2023 to just Coming Soon.

Thanks for that update. I haven’t been out that way lately in the daylight. Dang early sunsets – I can’t wait until we have more light in the evening.

No. 5

Park news updates. We’ve hit March and that means extended hours for Cabarrus County Parks. Here is what Cabarrus Parks and Active Living posted on social media Wednesday, March 1:

“No need to rush.....Parks aren't closing at 5 p.m. today. Starting today, March 1st, Cabarrus County Parks will open late.

“Frank Liske Park will be closing at 9 p.m. until the end of October.

“Camp TN Spencer Park, Rob Wallace Park and Vietnam Veterans Parks will be closing at 8 p.m. until the end of October.”

Good. I went out there Monday and as I pulled into Frank Liske I looked at my watch – 4:20 – and I popped out at the garden for a couple of minutes then had to leave.

Cabarrus County has its annual Senior Health and Wellness Expo set for Wednesday, March 8, from 10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. You will have the opportunity to learn, laugh, eat and have a great time.

For more information call 704-920-3476.

This doesn’t come from parks and rec but wanted to pass it along for the cricket fans out there.

The Carolina Cricket Alliance will have its inaugural game Saturday, March 4, at Robert L. Smith Park. The events start at 10 a.m. and the game at 11 a.m.

The park is in the Paw Creek area of Mecklenburg County. It’s outside Cabarrus County but I know we have some folks who are interested.

If you have a Friday Five, story suggestion or something I can rant about email mplemmons@independenttribune.com or text or call 704-786-0001.