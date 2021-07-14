Gov. Cooper visits Northwest Cabarrus High School vaccination site

KANNAPOLIS — Governor Roy Cooper was busy in Cabarrus County on Tuesday making appearances across the area while also attending the announcement of Red Bull and Rauch’s partnership to bring a beverage hub to the County, but he also took time to observe one of the vaccination sites in the school district.

Northwest Cabarrus High School is one of several locations in both Kannapolis and Concord which have offered vaccination sites for those who wish to get them in Cabarrus County. Seeing what these places have been able to get done is a point of pride for CCS Interim Superintendent Brian Schultz.

“The vaccine clinics offered to our schools as part of this CHA (Tour) of Schools are emblematic of this partnership and the intention to provide greater access to any family that chooses to receive the vaccine to help prevent contracting COVID-19,” Schultz said during a press conference Tuesday. “I am extremely grateful for the efforts of our state, our community leaders, the Cabarrus Health Alliance, Kannapolis City Schools and the countless community volunteers who (helped) Cabarrus County Schools.”

Currently in Cabarrus County more than 42 percent of the adult population (90,147) has received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 39 percent (84,433) have been fully vaccinated, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance.