Gov. Cooper visits Northwest Cabarrus High School vaccination site

KANNAPOLIS — Governor Roy Cooper was busy in Cabarrus County on Tuesday making appearances across the area while also attending the announcement of Red Bull and Rauch’s partnership to bring a beverage hub to the County, but he also took time to observe one of the vaccination sites in the school district.
Northwest Cabarrus High School is one of several locations in both Kannapolis and Concord which have offered vaccination sites for those who wish to get them in Cabarrus County. Seeing what these places have been able to get done is a point of pride for CCS Interim Superintendent Brian Schultz.
“The vaccine clinics offered to our schools as part of this CHA (Tour) of Schools are emblematic of this partnership and the intention to provide greater access to any family that chooses to receive the vaccine to help prevent contracting COVID-19,” Schultz said during a press conference Tuesday. “I am extremely grateful for the efforts of our state, our community leaders, the Cabarrus Health Alliance, Kannapolis City Schools and the countless community volunteers who (helped) Cabarrus County Schools.”
Currently in Cabarrus County more than 42 percent of the adult population (90,147) has received at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and more than 39 percent (84,433) have been fully vaccinated, according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance.
These vaccinations appear to have had a direct impact on the total number of cases in the County as well as the percent positive testing rate since they first became available around the new year. Since the vaccines were first made available to frontline workers and those 65 and older toward the end of 2020, the infection rate has fallen from 17.70 percent to 5.00 percent but it has been as low as 2.02 percent. The number of those infected has fallen as well from more than 1,900 active cases (and as high as 2,500) at the end of December to a mere 194 at its most recent reporting.
In schools specifically, prior to all educators being eligible to receive the vaccine starting March 3, CCS was averaging more than double digits in number of teachers infected with COVID-19 and regularly eclipsed more than 100 put into quarantine weekly. After that date the district eclipsed more than double digits infected just once and fell to quarantines hovering closer to 30 to 60 per week toward the end of the school year.
Statistics like this are why Gov. Cooper implored people Tuesday to get their vaccines.
“If you haven’t been vaccinated, please go and do it,” Gov. Cooper said. “Millions, hundreds of millions of people across the world have gotten these vaccinations, they are safe. They are extraordinarily effective, I think beyond the wildest dreams of scientists who are certain how effective they are and effective against this Delta variant. The key is making sure they do it.”
The numbers due to COVID-19 are trending in the right direction in Cabarrus County while there has been a slight uptick in recent weeks. Following the Fourth of July weekend in 2020 the infection rate rose from around 7 percent to higher than 9 percent. This year it has risen from around 2 percent to somewhere between 4 and 5 percent.
The main thing Gov. Cooper and local leaders emphasized Tuesday was remaining vigilant as the virus is not gone.
“Every single resident in our community can do their part to end this pandemic by getting their vaccine and educating others on the effectiveness and the safety of the vaccine so that we can make Cabarrus County a safer place,” Cabarrus Health Alliance Public Health Director Bonnie Coyle said. “Our work is not done. The COVID-19 vaccines have had a tremendous impact on health safety and well-being of our community. We have seen a dramatic decline in the number of cases right here in Cabarrus County. At the peak of the pandemic we were getting over 300 new cases every day and we are down to now only about 10 to 20 cases a day. So we are making progress but we can’t let our guard down.”