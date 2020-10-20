County approves development plan for new mixed-use district in Concord

The Concord City Council voted to approve the project — which is two years in the making — at a Sept. 10 meeting.

The County Commissioners were overwhelmingly in support of this development.

“I personally am very happy to have the opportunity to do this in another of our municipalities,” said Board Chair Steve Morris. “This builds tax base for the city and the county, supports our taxpayers here in the county as well as generates additional sales tax and retail growth and convenience for our citizens, so it is a positive thing for me all around.”

Fellow Commissioner Lynn Shue echoed his sentiments.

“One of the things that really gets me excited is the collaboration that we have been able to develop with the city of Concord and the city of Kannapolis and other municipalities,” he said. “This is only going to make Cabarrus County a much stronger place to live and a much better place to live with everybody’s efforts trying to work together.

“When you’ve got everybody pulling the wagon in the same direction, it seems to make things a whole lot easier, so I appreciate the partnership and the collaborative effort that we’ve all tried to establish for the last number of years, so I’m happy for everybody involved.”