County approves development plan for new mixed-use district in Concord

The Cabarrus County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at Monday’s meeting to approve an Economic Development Incentive Agreement with the city of Concord for a proposed residential and retail development downtown.
The agreement carries with it a $50 million private investment that will bring 294 residential units, 151 of which carry workforce rent rates that make them more affordable. Additionally, there will be more than 15,000 square feet of retail space included as part of the project.
Lansing Melbourne Group (LMG) — which has already partnered with the city of Kannapolis to build VIDA, a mixed-use district downtown — will be in charge of the development. LMG hopes to close in November and begin construction in December.
Concord Mayor Bill Dusch spoke to the Board of Commissioners about the project at Monday’s meeting.
“This project will transform three unused publicly owned properties into mixed-use buildings which will contribute toward downtown Concord revitalization,” he said. “It will help the downtown economy thrive by creating more jobs and opportunities as well as expanding our city and county tax base.”
Concord City Manager Lloyd Payne lauded this project at a discussion on affordable housing earlier this year with Ben Carson, U.S. secretary of Housing and Urban Development, as well as U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson.
The Concord City Council voted to approve the project — which is two years in the making — at a Sept. 10 meeting.
Support Local Journalism
The Concord City Council approved the development of three mixed-use structures downtown tha…
The County Commissioners were overwhelmingly in support of this development.
“I personally am very happy to have the opportunity to do this in another of our municipalities,” said Board Chair Steve Morris. “This builds tax base for the city and the county, supports our taxpayers here in the county as well as generates additional sales tax and retail growth and convenience for our citizens, so it is a positive thing for me all around.”
Fellow Commissioner Lynn Shue echoed his sentiments.
“One of the things that really gets me excited is the collaboration that we have been able to develop with the city of Concord and the city of Kannapolis and other municipalities,” he said. “This is only going to make Cabarrus County a much stronger place to live and a much better place to live with everybody’s efforts trying to work together.
“When you’ve got everybody pulling the wagon in the same direction, it seems to make things a whole lot easier, so I appreciate the partnership and the collaborative effort that we’ve all tried to establish for the last number of years, so I’m happy for everybody involved.”
The county held a public hearing for comments on the potential project, but no one asked to speak.
Commissioners then voted unanimously to approve the agreement and for the county to execute it subject to approval by county attorney Richard Koch.
With the unanimous vote, the county has agreed to a 10-year agreement with Concord, with payments based on the actual increase in tax value for the parcels being developed. In addition, the county agrees to sell a parcel of land adjacent to the county Parking Deck to Concord for its appraised value of $165,000. The city will, in turn, transfer that to LMG.
Koch, the county attorney, is drafting the agreement.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.