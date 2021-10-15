Hudson, Cohen relaunch Global Road Safety Caucus

"This is a critically important issue, as millions of people all over the globe are impacted by traffic accidents, inadequate policies, and neglected transportation infrastructure," said Rep. Hudson. "As Co-Chairman, I’m committed to promoting road safety practices to protect people and families in my district and around the world."

"I’m proud to join my friend Congressman Richard Hudson of North Carolina in relaunching the Global Road Safety Caucus and calling attention to the crisis of traffic accident injuries and deaths that are a leading cause of non-natural fatalities in the U.S. and around the world," said Rep. Cohen, a senior member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and Co-Chairman of the Global Road Safety Caucus. "As a leading proponent of the Complete Streets approach for improving road safety for all users, including bicyclists and pedestrians, I have been painfully aware of the plague of traffic deaths we are facing. The Caucus aims not just to call attention to the problem but to find and implement solutions."