High Branch Brewing opening at Gibson Mill Market

“Our first tap room was modest but served us well, and we’re grateful for the good times and folks we’ve gotten to know over the years,” said T.J. Creighton, High Branch owner and brewer. “We have worked really hard here to create an even bigger, more beautiful and inviting space for people to come out and spend some time. We can’t wait to offer a new and better experience for our customers and friends. We have plans to continue to offer some of our flagship beers customers ask for, but are also looking forward to using the new space as an opportunity to grow our recipes and offerings.”