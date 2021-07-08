High Branch Brewing opening at Gibson Mill Market

CONCORD — High Branch Brewing has announced its transition to the first floor of the developing Gibson Mill Market, a food-hall-style dining and shopping experience at Gibson Mill.
The independent craft brewery will be the first tenant to open at Gibson Mill Market, starting Saturday, July 10, at noon. Look for fresh beers and local wine and cider.
High Branch said this is what to expect:
Expanded drink menu with the addition of local wine, house-made seltzer, local cider and (eventually) beer cocktails.
Outside food offerings on the weekends in the evening until Gibson Mill Market is fully operational, at which point there will be several on-site food vendors.
Open 7 days a week.
Family-friendly location.
Far larger tap room than current location, approximately 2,600 square feet in addition to common area space to be shared with other tenants.
Large shaded outdoor space adjacent to tap room.
Two unique private event areas perfect for any event from casual small gatherings to larger rehearsal dinners or birthday parties.
Weekly tap room events such as yoga, food pairings, and live music (details on Facebook).
The same passion and attention to detail in the beer.
“Our first tap room was modest but served us well, and we’re grateful for the good times and folks we’ve gotten to know over the years,” said T.J. Creighton, High Branch owner and brewer. “We have worked really hard here to create an even bigger, more beautiful and inviting space for people to come out and spend some time. We can’t wait to offer a new and better experience for our customers and friends. We have plans to continue to offer some of our flagship beers customers ask for, but are also looking forward to using the new space as an opportunity to grow our recipes and offerings.”