COLUMN: What role did Concord play in Black history?

Pursuant to a meeting held by the City Council of Concord on Feb. 10 and a proclamation read by the mayor, it is important to understand the role that Concord played in the history of African-Americans.

In 1895, there were many events that put Concord right in the middle of Black history. Specifically, 1895 marked a transition point for the community due to the passing of the iconic American known as Frederick Douglass.

Douglass was understood to be the first leader of Black America. Douglass was born into slavery and he was a man who could not say directly when he was born, 1818 or 1819. Douglass who was an abolitionist and his role in American history was outstanding as noted by many authors.

As such, Black America, as noted in the 14th Amendment (now citizens) was looking for a new leader and that leader had to come from the South because most Blacks lived in the South in the 1800s.

Douglass' father was white and his mother was a slave. The person selected by the leadership was Booker T. Washington, a southern educator who was based in Alabama. Washington's father appears also to be white but because of the system, there was no birth certificate for either Douglass or Washington.. We are talking about a peculiar institution.