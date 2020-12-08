Holiday caravan brings joy to Coltrane L.I.F.E. Center residents

“It’s the worst part of COVID for me,” Littrell added. “There are people that pass and I’m not negating that but to die alone when your family wants to see you but can’t, that’s the worst thing that could possibly happen.”

Many have been unable to be with their loved ones who have died from COVID for a myriad of reasons. North Carolina has seen that happen while other states across the nation have as well.

That’s why people like Anderson and Littrell want to give these people someone to see and be with — even if at a safe social distance — during the holiday season.

Getting a chance to bring joy to those who they can is an opportunity the Cabarrus Area Senior Resource Link Group is going to take. Everyone has had to get creative throughout this entire pandemic.

“We’ve just tried to take a step further to think outside the box and think what can we do to help,” Amanda Buck of Cannon Pharmacy said. “So we’ve done a knock on the door and dash away and give them little treats, so we’ve been doing different things to (help in any way we can).”