Holiday caravan brings joy to Coltrane L.I.F.E. Center residents

CABARRUS COUNTY — There was no way the Cabarrus Area Senior Resource Link Group was going to let its community be alone during the holiday season.
The organization of Cabarrus area senior living industry professionals gathered Tuesday afternoon to give the residents at Coltrane L.I.F.E. Center a little bit of joy in a time where many in the older population have been completely isolated from the world due to the risk COVID-19 presents them.
A few dozen members of the Cabarrus Area Senior Resource Link Group decorated their cars and collected presents and essentials for the residents at Coltrane L.I.F.E. Center and did a drive-thru caravan bringing holiday cheer Tuesday afternoon. Giving these people a little sense of normalcy was just a bit of what Robert Carpenter and his colleagues set out to do.
“My wife is in St. Andrews, I put her in St. Andrews six days before COVID hit, so I saw her five out of six days and then I got locked out,” he said. “She’s non-communicative, she has a brain illness that causes her to be non-communicative and she sees me, she’s excited when she sees me, yet she can’t hug me, she can’t hold my hand, all the things that we did for years to bring her comfort is now being denied, so I understand exactly (what so many are going through).
“And the loved ones of people who are in these facilities or communities are just as affected.”
The mortality rate due to COVID-19 in Cabarrus County for those 65 and older has been going down in recent months as it sat above 11 percent in the fall but has fallen to 9.29 percent according to the Cabarrus Health Alliance’s most recent numbers, but that demographic remains the most at-risk of any due to this novel coronavirus.
As a result many senior living facilities have been closed to family members and loved ones in recent months resulting in loneliness for senior citizens doubling during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study done by the University of Michigan.
No one has been more affected by COVID-19 than that demographic and the Cabarrus Area Senior Resource Link Group has seen that first hand. While they have not been able to simply gather together in recent months, they also have not been able to spend time with many of the older adults they normally would. That’s why events such as the Tuesday caravan are so important.
“This is about bringing love into Coltrane,” Carpenter said. “And sharing it with their people.”
Support Local Journalism
Tina Anderson and Heather Littrell are real estate brokers with eXp Realty and members of the Cabarrus Area Senior Resource Link Group. They have seen firsthand the importance of that time older adults get with close ones.
“Heather and I, we’ve lost both of our parents and our last days were in a facility and we thankfully didn’t have to go through that during this time which would have broke my heart,” Anderson said. “I would have behind bars I’m telling you that right now because my last moments with my mom were in her bed with her loving on her and my heart just breaks for these folks.”
“It’s the worst part of COVID for me,” Littrell added. “There are people that pass and I’m not negating that but to die alone when your family wants to see you but can’t, that’s the worst thing that could possibly happen.”
Many have been unable to be with their loved ones who have died from COVID for a myriad of reasons. North Carolina has seen that happen while other states across the nation have as well.
That’s why people like Anderson and Littrell want to give these people someone to see and be with — even if at a safe social distance — during the holiday season.
Getting a chance to bring joy to those who they can is an opportunity the Cabarrus Area Senior Resource Link Group is going to take. Everyone has had to get creative throughout this entire pandemic.
“We’ve just tried to take a step further to think outside the box and think what can we do to help,” Amanda Buck of Cannon Pharmacy said. “So we’ve done a knock on the door and dash away and give them little treats, so we’ve been doing different things to (help in any way we can).”
Individuals from All About Seniors, Cadence Living in Mint Hill and Mooresville, Elmcroft by Eclipse Senior Living and Atrium Health — among others — all came out to bring a little bit of joy to Coltrane L.I.F.E. Center on Tuesday, and while giving every single older person that exact same joy might not be possible for one afternoon, the hope is that any little bit they can do and continue to do in the coming weeks and months will make things better in at least a small way.
“That’s why we do what we do,” Jennifer Taite of Caring Transitions said. “We enjoy working with other people and serving them, so we’re very excited to be a part of that today.”
