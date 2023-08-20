CONCORD — The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau welcomes Jason Arnold as sales manager. In this role, Arnold will promote Cabarrus County, North Carolina as a destination for groups including associations, corporate meetings and conventions.

Arnold joins the Explore Cabarrus team with 14 years of experience in the hospitality industry at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Prior to his most recent position as Convention Sales Manager with the resort, Arnold held additional roles there including Executive Sales Manager for Leisure Groups, Prestige Concierge Lounge Manager, Prestige Assistant Manager and Front Desk Manager.

“Jason’s experience working with one of the world’s largest luxury resorts will further support our goal of providing outstanding experiences for all groups visiting Cabarrus County,” said Cabarrus County CVB President and CEO Donna Carpenter. “We’re excited to have him on board and look forward to welcoming even more meetings, conventions and group gatherings to our destination.”

A native of Michigan, Arnold received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Michigan State University.

About the Cabarrus County Convention and Visitors Bureau

As a globally recognized destination marketing organization through Destination International’s Accreditation Program (DMAP), the CCCVB is dedicated to promoting Cabarrus County as a visitor destination and enhancing the complete visitor experience. The bureau also represents and supports the interests of the local tourism industry and promotes public awareness of the importance of tourism. In 2021, tourism generated $480.8 million in visitor spending, $140.4 million in payroll, $36.1 million in state and local taxes and 4,065 jobs. For more, visit CabCoCVB.com or connect with Explore Cabarrus on social media.