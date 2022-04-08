Kannapolis announces 2022 summer concert and movies series

KANNAPOLIS – Discover Fun in Kannapolis returns this summer with an incredible lineup of great concerts, movies, and of course, fireworks. Events will be held from April to August. All events are free to the public.
This year’s Village Park Saturday Concert lineup includes the legendary Air Supply, Don Felder, of the Eagles; Mother’s Finest; Everclear, Fastball & The Nixons; and Country Superstar Tracy Lawrence.
Additional opportunities to hear live free music concerts include: Thursdays on Main with beach music and the Sunday Music Series on the the first and third Sundays will feature diverse performances from a variety of genres.
The Village Park Family Movie Series returns on Fridays and a Spanish version of the movies will be shown on Sundays at Atrium Health Ballpark.
Stories under the Stars this year. Children’s books come to life with performances meant to entertain and delight children under the age of 12.
Children 18 and under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. You are welcome to bring your lawn chairs. No pets or smoking please. Food and drinks will be sold during the events.
Jiggy with the Piggy Festival - N.C. Research Campus
Friday, May 13: 7 p.m.
Sammy Kershaw (Opening Act- Red Dirt Revival)
Village Park Concerts: 7p.m.
- Saturday, June 4 Don Felder, of the Eagles
- Saturday, June 25 Air Supply
- Friday, July 1 Charlotte Symphony
- Saturday, July 16 Tracy Lawrence
- Saturday, July 23 Mother’s Finest
- Saturday, August 6 Everclear, Fastball & The Nixons
Thursdays on Main: 6 p.m. at Veterans Park
- Thursday, May 12 New Local
- Thursday, June 9 Gary Lowder & Smokin’ Hot
- Thursday, July 14 Jim Quick & Coastline
- Thursday, August 11 Band of Oz
- Thursday, September 8 The ToneZ
Sunday Music Series: 1 p.m. at Veterans Park
1st & 3rd Sundays; April – October
- Sunday, April 17 ThreePoint O’s
- Sunday, May 1 Diane Durrett & Soul Suga
- Sunday, May 15 Side Step Delux
- Sunday, June 5 Bakaloa Stars
- Sunday, June 19 Casear and Creole Soul
- Sunday, July 3 UltimaNota
- Sunday, July 17 Crank Sinatra
- Sunday, August 7 RenElvis
- Sunday, August, 21 Phillip Howe
- Sunday, September 4 JMS Trio
- Sunday, September 18 The Trailblazers
- Sunday, Oct 2. Joseph Michael Mahfoud
- Sunday, Oct 16 Carolina Gator Gumbo
Village Park Movies: 8:45pm
- Friday, May 20 Clifford the Big Red Dog
- Friday, June 17 Sing 2
- Friday, July 8 Jungle Cruise
- Friday, July 29 Encanto
- Friday, August 12 Avengers Endgame
Atrium Health Ballpark Movies (En Español): 6 p.m.
- Sunday, May 22 Clifford the Big Red Dog
- Sunday, June 19 Sing 2
- Sunday, July 10 Jungle Cruise
- Sunday, July 31 Encanto
- Sunday, August 14 Avengers Endgame
Stories Under the Stars: 7 p.m. at Kannapolis Library (unless otherwise noted)
- Saturday, April 23 — Soap Bubble Circus- Downtown Kannapolis
- Saturday, April 30 — Grey Seal Puppets
- Saturday, May 21 — Charlotte Ballet Dance A Story
- Saturday, June 11 — Rockstar Magic- Royal Oaks Elementary
- Saturday, June 18 — Sharon Clarke
- Saturday, July 30 — Number Drummer- Kannapolis Middle School
- Saturday, August 20 — Yasu Theatre
Other events in Kannapolis to enjoy in 2022 include Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Baseball Games (www.milb.com/kannapolis) which begin this weekend, the Annual Fire Truck Parade, Run Kannapolis 5Ks, Christmas Events and much more.
Kannapolis residents will receive a mailer with all the 2022 City Events listed in their mailboxes in April. You can also download the event schedule at www.kannapolisnc.gov or find it on the City’s Facebook, and Twitter, Instagram.