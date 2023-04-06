City of Kannapolis announces its Discover Fun in Kannapolis events this week. It includes lots of music and movies.

The music begins with the Jiggy with the Piggy Concert at 7 p.m. Friday, May 5, with Travis Denning.

Concerts at Village Park

The summer concert series in Village Park returns with a mix of different kinds of music and some big names like Grand Funk Railroad and Chairmen of the Board. The concerts begin at 7 p.m.

Here is the schedule:

-Saturday, June 3 Collective Soul

-Saturday, June 24 Chairmen of the Board

-Saturday, July 1 Charlotte Symphony

-Friday, July 21 Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry

-Saturday, July 22 Deana Carter

-Saturday, August 5 Grand Funk Railroad

Veterans Park - Thursdays on Main

These concerts begin at 6 p.m.

-Thursday, May 11 Southside Saints

-Thursday, June 8 The Embers

-Thursday, July 13 Cat 5

-Thursday, August 10 Band of Oz

-Thursday, September 14 Blackwater Band

Movies in the Park

A lineup of family-friendly movies starts with Minions, Rise of Gru at 8:45 p.m. on Friday, May 26.

Children under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian. You are welcome to bring your lawn chair to the Village Park showings but no pets or smoking please. Note that a couple of movies will be at Atrium Health Ball Park

Food and drinks will be sold during the events. The Summer Movie Series is free to the public. Village Park movies begin at 8:45 p.m. Here is the schedule:

Friday, May 26 Minions: The Rise of Gru

Friday, June 16 Jungle Cruise

Friday, July 14 Puss in Boots

Friday, July 28 Top Gun Maverick

Sunday, July 30 Top Gun Maverick (En Espanol) Atrium Health Ballpark

Friday, August 11 Luca

Sunday, August 13 Luca (En Espanol) Atrium Health Ballpark

Other events in Kannapolis to enjoy in 2023 include Stories Under the Stars, Run Kannapolis 5Kks, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers Baseball Games (www.milb.com/kannapolis), Christmas Events, and much more.