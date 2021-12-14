Kannapolis City Council woman makes history

The council also took a moment Monday night to thank former Council member Van Rowell for his four-year service on council.

Rowell is a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and a U.S. Army veteran. He is a registered professional engineer in three states — North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

He spent 22 years working in waste water utility management as a corporate engineer before becoming engineering director at the Water & Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County. He has also owned and run several small businesses.

While thanking Rowell for his service, Mayor Darrell Hinnant noted that Rowell has served on the city council during a time of major change for the city. It has under gone a downtown revitalization project, a West Avenue Street scape project and seen the Atrium Ball Park go up.

"I was just reminded," the mayor said, "that Van was sitting there many times around that table making decisions about whether we were going to chose that color of seat for the ball park or change events along the way to help make decisions to save money and to make this a better place for all of us. So for you my friend, thank you very much for your dedication to this city council and this community."