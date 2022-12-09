Kannapolis issues water system advisory

KANNAPOLIS – This morning a water main break occurred at Cannon Boulevard and Kansas Street. Several blocks in the immediate area are without water at this point. The affected area is on the east side of Cannon Boulevard between Eddleman Road and Tennessee Street.

Kannapolis Water Resources Department crews are working to repair the line as quickly as possible. At this point we anticipate repairs to the waterline will be completed within the next couple of hours.

Some water customers in this area may be experiencing periods of low water pressure and outages where the water main break occurred.

Periods of low or no pressure increases the potential for the backflow of water and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

In an abundance of caution, the city recommends, when water service is restored, customers who had no water or low pressure water service, boil all water used for human consumption (including water used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation) or use bottled water until further notice. We anticipate that all repairs will be completed and the advisory lifted within 24 to 48 hours. We will post a notice when it is safe to stop boiling water.

Vigorous boiling for one minute will kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Water customers are urged to conserve water whenever possible until the water break is repaired. If you have any questions, please call the city of Kannapolis at 704.920.4444.