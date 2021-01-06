Local man competes on Netflix's 'Best Leftovers Ever' (with video)

“You’ve just got to throw it to the wind every once in a while and just go try,” he said. “So, it’ll happen, but I’ll be encouraging her (whatever she does).”

As much success and fortune as his daughter has had, Jim still has his eyes on big things for himself. He may be 50 years old, but he is still very driven and open to the possibility of competing once again, whether that be on a show like Food Network’s “Chopped” or even “MasterChef” if he could find his way to get back into the running.

The winner of the episode of “Best Leftovers Ever” wins $10,000 but they also have to wait a full year from the show’s airing before competing again, so that would keep him from getting another shot at a competition, but you’ll have to watch to see whether or not he got a little financial pick-me-up from his appearance.

No matter what happened in the show, Purvis hoped he would be able to show the importance of making the most of everything you have in your pantry and refrigerator to feed your family. He said he would use the prize money if he won to start a 501(c)(3) to teach cooking and give financial tips to children throughout the area. He wants people to know they can use their money wisely while learning to bake and cook and make that dollar go a long way.