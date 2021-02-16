Make-A-Wish grants some puppy love in a Chick-fil-A parking lot

HARRISBURG — One girl got a furry surprise in the parking lot of the Harrisburg Chick-fil-A thanks to Make-A-Wish.

Kassie Swink, 16, rushed out of her car Tuesday afternoon when Chick-fil-A staff brought out a 9-week-old mini Goldendoodle along with her food order. While Kassie was aware she would receive the puppy at some point, she wasn’t expecting it to come with waffle fries. Louis, the puppy, came from the Charlotte Dog Club. And Make-A-Wish gave Kassie everything she needed to keep Louis happy as her stay-at-home buddie, including a crate, food, bed and toys.

Kassie’s mom Kristine Swink said her daughter has waited a long time for her wish, but it was well worth the wait.

“She is tickled to death,” Kristine said. “Because we aren’t going to be able to do a vacation in a while, she has been wanting her own dog. He (the dog) will be well taken care of, that’s for sure.”

Kassie was first diagnosed in 2019, following her surgery, the Make-A-Wish foundation reached out that fall. The original plan was for the family to take a trip to Myrtle Beach. But the pandemic didn’t let that happen.

After spending months at home, Kassie decided to change her wish to a puppy, to keep her company.

