Man charged with cocaine trafficking in Cabarrus County

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in a cocaine trafficking investigation.

On June 2, members of the Vice/Narcotics Division investigated an individual responsible for trafficking cocaine into Cabarrus County. At the conclusion of the investigation, a felony trafficking amount of cocaine and 2 pounds of marijuana were seized from the residence belonging to Javario Dazzmene Glass, according to the sheriff’s office.

Glass was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a place to keep a controlled substance, and several misdemeanor drug related charges.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said Glass was actively attempting to avoid arrest for outstanding warrants from the Kannapolis Police Department for trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a place to keep a controlled substance, manufacture/sell/deliver or possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and numerous misdemeanor drug-related charges. After his arrest, he was also served with these outstanding warrants.

Glass is currently at the Cabarrus County Detention Center with a $1,120,000 secured bond.