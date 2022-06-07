 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man charged with cocaine trafficking in Cabarrus County

  • Updated
  • 0

The Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in a cocaine trafficking investigation.

On June 2, members of the Vice/Narcotics Division investigated an individual responsible for trafficking cocaine into Cabarrus County. At the conclusion of the investigation, a felony trafficking amount of cocaine and 2 pounds of marijuana were seized from the residence belonging to Javario Dazzmene Glass, according to the sheriff’s office.

Glass was arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a place to keep a controlled substance, and several misdemeanor drug related charges.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said Glass was actively attempting to avoid arrest for outstanding warrants from the Kannapolis Police Department for trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, maintaining a place to keep a controlled substance, manufacture/sell/deliver or possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and numerous misdemeanor drug-related charges. After his arrest, he was also served with these outstanding warrants.

People are also reading…

Glass is currently at the Cabarrus County Detention Center with a $1,120,000 secured bond.

Javario Dazzmene Glass

Glass

 Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

She left Charlotte for a TV job in New York. Now, the ‘perfect job’ is bringing her back.

Anna Kooiman is coming back to Charlotte for the “perfect job.” Kooiman, who left WCCB Charlotte in 2010 for New York to host Fox News’ weekend show, will host a “female-focused” lifestyle show, “Your Day with Anna Kooiman,” on the Bahakel Communications station, she said Thursday. She left Fox News in 2016 after meeting her Australian husband, Tim. They live in Bondi Beach in Sydney, ...

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. distributing monkeypox vaccine to high-risk people

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts