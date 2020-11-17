Midland ends contract with Waste Connections following complaints

MIDLAND — Due to frequent resident complaints and waste management issues, the Town of Midland plans to end their contract with Waste Connections at the end of 2020.
The town announced its plans during a Nov. 10 town council meeting to enter into a contract with Waste Pro, a company that provides waste collection services for other Cabarrus county municipalities like the City of Concord, the Town of Harrisburg and the Town of Mount Pleasant.
Councilman Rich Wise brought community concerns about missed waste pickups to a Midland Town Council Meeting during the end of the summer. Wise stated that several residents in his neighborhood and in the surrounding area were experiencing missed pickups or trash escaping from the Waste Connections trucks and littering the streets.
The town has also heard of similar issues from residents, including delays in new waste cart deliveries.
To avoid continuous issues, Waste Pro has agreed that once its contract with the town begins, a representative will attend town meetings to listen to resident complaints and the driver will stop by town hall at the end of each pickup day to collect any concerns or complaints sent in by residents.
"I feel like the customer service there is better because there will be direct communication between the individuals, no middle people," Town Manager Doug Paris said.
The town also stated that there was a discrepancy in the number of billed picks versus the actual number of units on the ground. But this issue was resolved after a ride along and manual count.
Due to these issues, the town decided to end services with Waste Connections after December 31, 2020 and to enter into a contract with Waste Pro January 1, 2021. Waste Pro would service 1,616 homes, the town's current count, and will increase monthly as more homes become occupied.
Businesses and larger business centers in town pay privately for a dumpster.
Even with the change in providers, the town expects to be under budget in the sanitation line item for the town budget by $23,000 at the end of the year.
The town will pay Waste Pro $13.98 per home for trash and recycling pickup, a rate the town manager stated was competitive in the area.
"I do think this is a good price. I don't think we will do any better by bidding it out," Paris said.
The town council addressed representatives from Waste Pro, asking about waste management and service practices.
Mayor Pro-Tem Darren Hartsell asked Waste Pro Division Vice President Chip Gingles what the company's response would be if a truck left trash on the highway. Gingles said their trucks have a closed top to prevent that.
"Our policy number one is to shut the truck down -- close off the top -- so that the trash does not come out as you go down the highway. That is our policy number one. If something were to happen, we would want to be preventative, we would want to catch it and tale care of it before it even becomes an issue."
Another councilmember, Wise, also asked about damaged cart policies. All damaged carts will be replaced in a timely manner, Gingles said, whether it is reported by a resident or a waste truck driver.
When the town switches its service, Waste Pro plans to purchase and use the existing carts from Waste Connections, putting the Waste Pro over the old logo.
The Waste Pro service will include weekly sanitation pickups with bi-weekly recycling pickups. But the bulk item pickups will will change.
With this new contract, residents will have one free bulk item pickup per year with the option to pay $15 for a single bulk-item pickup, $25 for a large appliance pickup or $65 for a pickup-truck load.
