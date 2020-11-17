Midland ends contract with Waste Connections following complaints

The town also stated that there was a discrepancy in the number of billed picks versus the actual number of units on the ground. But this issue was resolved after a ride along and manual count.

Due to these issues, the town decided to end services with Waste Connections after December 31, 2020 and to enter into a contract with Waste Pro January 1, 2021. Waste Pro would service 1,616 homes, the town's current count, and will increase monthly as more homes become occupied.

Businesses and larger business centers in town pay privately for a dumpster.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even with the change in providers, the town expects to be under budget in the sanitation line item for the town budget by $23,000 at the end of the year.

The town will pay Waste Pro $13.98 per home for trash and recycling pickup, a rate the town manager stated was competitive in the area.

"I do think this is a good price. I don't think we will do any better by bidding it out," Paris said.

The town council addressed representatives from Waste Pro, asking about waste management and service practices.