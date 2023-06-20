MOUNT PLEASANT — The annual Independence Celebration in the town of Mount Pleasant on Saturday, June 24, kicks off celebration of American independence.

Downtown businesses will be open so visitors can spend the day in town enjoying lunch, shopping, finding that special antique, or visit the Eastern Cabarrus Historic Museum, which is hosting a WWI exhibit. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with free admission, although donations will be cheerfully accepted.

The fun continues with the Independence Parade at 5 p.m. on North Main Street. Following the parade, the celebration continues at Town Hall, 8590 Park Drive, with music, food, and fireworks.

DJ Eric Bowman kicks off the music at 6 p.m. and will be followed by the band, Too Much Sylvia, from 7-10 p.m. At intermission, the mayor and town commissioners will dedicate the recently renovated McAllister Park (which is behind Town Hall): new concession stand/restroom facilities, ADA sidewalks connecting to the existing playground, new storage building, new ballfield lighting, new bleachers and batting cages coming soon.

“A Taste of Mount Pleasant” will showcase the town’s local restaurants from 6-10 p.m. There will be a wide variety of food.

Saturday’s celebration will be capped off with a spectacular fireworks display at 10 p.m.

Parking maps, road closures, and parade route, will be posted on the town of Mount Pleasant’s facebook/social media pages.