Omicron Delta Kappa celebrates new members

LEXINGTON, VA – Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 342 new initiates from 11 universities during February 2022.
Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
From Elon University are Lilly Beaver of Concord, Rachel Curtis of Matthews, and Jacob Kisamore of Salisbury.
Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on December 3, 1914.