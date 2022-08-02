Read to Achieve: A success in getting kids to read

Cabarrus County Schools hosted Read to Achieve (RtA) reading camps for rising third and fourth graders at four school sites during July — Irvin Elementary, Rocky River Elementary, Coltrane Webb Elementary and Royal Oaks Elementary.

A total of 439 students attended the reading camps and closed out the experience by showcasing their writing, art and science work.

“I hope that the students gain a sense of pride from the work done (at camp),” said RtA Program Coordinator Margaret Cutberthson.

The Summer Read to Achieve Camp focused on reading skills as students completed lessons to support reading fluency, comprehension and phonics skills. In addition, students used art to spark descriptive writing and worked on inquiry-based science lessons.

The Cabarrus County Education Foundation and the Greater Cabarrus Reading Association provided a donation that enabled each student to walk away with one new book at the end of the reading camp.

The Read to Achieve Program is a part of the Excellent Public Schools Act that became law in July 2012 and was applied to all schools at the beginning of the 2013-14 school year. Through the implementation of this program, it is the “goal of the State to ensure that every student read at or above grade level by the end of third grade and continue to progress in reading proficiency so that he or she can read, comprehend, integrate, and apply complex texts needed for secondary education and career success.”