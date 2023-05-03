The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the Chairman of the Cabarrus County Commission and his business dealings with the City of Kannapolis.

The SBI began an investigation in January into Steve Morris, the former owner and operator of the Gem Theatre and chair of the county commission. Cabarrus County District Attorney Ashlie Shanley referred the case to the SBI.

Shanley released this statement Tuesday:

“The Cabarrus County District Attorney’s office followed standard procedure when a request was made by Richard Wise that the State Bureau of Investigations look into a claim regarding the County Commission. When a request is made to our office for an investigation, our office forwards that request to the SBI. Our office would follow the same procedure if a complaint was made on anyone else in the community. The District Attorney’s Office does not investigate any complaints and makes no assertion about the validity of the claim when making a referral to the SBI. Our office forwarded the complaint we received at the beginning of the year and are awaiting a report from the SBI.”

Wise is a town councilman for the Town of Midland. He has been a critic of Morris, Commissioner Lynne Shue and others in Cabarrus County government. Some of that criticism has come in during commissioners meeting.

“How can you (Morris) be objective on items coming for a vote in this chamber involving Kannapolis, when they are paying you so much money?” asked Wise at a commission meeting in October 2022.

Morris sold the business and its trademark to the City of Kannapolis for $475,000. The city also agreed to pay him $6,250 per month to help operate the theatre for at least two years.

WBTV News said the investigation is into alleged collusion and fraud.

According to Wikipedia, collusion is “a deceitful agreement or secret cooperation between two or more parties to limit open competition by deceiving, misleading or defrauding others of their legal right.” Collusion isn’t always considered illegal.

Shue told Queen City News in Charlotte that Wise’s complaints are politically motivated. “[Wise] has been a thorn in our flesh for a couple of years now, to be honest with you. I’ve personally got nothing against the man, but he undoubtedly has got a vendetta against us.”

Morris said his deal with Kannapolis is a normal business transaction and there is nothing questionable or inappropriate. He also said the SBI has yet to contact him.

This is a developing story and more information will posted as soon as it is available.