Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church
335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “What About Suffering?” Scripture: Psalm 22:1-15.
Bethpage United Methodist Church
109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Persons are required to wear masks and follow social distance protocols during indoor worship. Sermon: “In Praise of Creation.” Scripture: Psalm 104: 1-13, 24-35.
Boger's Chapel United Methodist Church
1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Pastor Eric Shaver. Join us in person for 10 a.m. worship or facebook.com/bogers.umc. Opening Reading: Psalm 104:1-9. Sermon: “God’s Bubble.” Scripture: Job 38:1-7; Chronicles 38:34-41.
Crossroads Church
220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.
Eastside Missionary Baptist Church
199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate Covid19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the NC Governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship! Sermon: “Not to Be Served But to Serve.” Scripture: Mark 10: 35-45.
Forest Hill United Methodist Church
265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.
Harmony United Methodist Church
101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. Services are held in the sanctuary at 11 a.m. With all the Covid variants and numbers being up we have gone back to mask being required and request people social distance themselves in the pews. At the moment they can enter from any door. For more information, call office at 704-782-8237 or Pastor’s phone at 704-791-2883.
Jackson Park United Methodist Church
715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday School 9:15 a.m. In-person worship service 10:30 a.m. Recorded for Facebook at 5 p.m. Homecoming at Jackson Park. Guest Preacher will be Rev. Erin Burleson. Sermon: “Finding Relief in our Grief.” Scripture: Old Testament Reading: Job 38:1-7, 34-38. New Testament Reading: Matthew 14:3, 6-15.
McGill Baptist Church
5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Pastor: the Rev. Steve Ayers. Sermon: “Are you Able?” Scripture: Job 38:1-7, 34-41; Hebrews 5:1-10; Mark 10: 35-45.
New Gilead Reformed Church
2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. Bible Study. Children’s Bible School at 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.
Oak Grove Baptist Church
200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-Person Worship Service and Facebook Live. Sermon: “Turn, Change and Live In Christ.” Scripture: Ezekiel 33:1-11.
Second Presbyterian Church
1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd. Kannapolis. Assistant Minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and Facebook. Sermon: “Assurance of Pardon.” Scripture: Psalm 32:3-5; Romans 5:8-9.
St. John’s Reformed Church
901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: the Rev. Chris King. Due to Covid cases rising in our area, St. John’s Reformed has discontinued its 9:30 a.m. Sunday School classes until January. We are having 10:30 a.m. morning worship each Sunday in person and online at www.ourstjohns.org or Facebook page, St. John’s Reformed Church-Kannapolis. Adult Bible Study at 4 p.m. Sermon: “The Beatitudes Revisited Part 2.” Scripture: Matthew 5:1-12.
