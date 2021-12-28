The Morning Man: Bob Brown long-time radioman passes

“Bob, and radio station WEGO here in Concord, filled in some of that financial gap allowing me to pursue the MRN job. Not only did he have me doing some on-air work, but also allowed me to sell some advertising – despite not being a very good salesman. During that time, Bob and I had so many wonderful visits about my personal situation. He was on one of my close group of friends that really helped me during that difficult time in my personal life. I am forever grateful for Bob and am sad when I think about his passing.”

Bob could relate. He had a failed first marriage and learned from it. He had good advice for Post and others.

Bob met his second wife, Becky, while working at WSVM in Valdese. They were a quite a pair. When Bob needed to be reined in Becky, who was the traffic manager and office administrator for the station, was just person to do it. She also served in the same position in Concord.

Later Becky battled cancer, with Bob at her side, including severe radiation treatments. She survived for years, but lost the battle in the fall of 2008.