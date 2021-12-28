The Morning Man: Bob Brown long-time radioman passes

A golden voice in local radio has passed. A friend of mine and to many others, William R. “Bob” Brown passed Sunday, Dec. 26, after a long period of declining health.
Bob Brown ran WEGO-AM 1410 for many years, leaving the airwaves in 2008. Radio was in his blood.
The Athens, Ohio native served in military intelligence for the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He could tell you some horrifying stories from his time in service. It made an impression on him for the rest of his life, always with a listening, understanding ear when veterans called into his station or when hosting a remote broadcast.
Back stateside, Bob found his calling in local radio. He spent time on the air and in sales in Hillsville, Virginia, Valdese, Albemarle and Concord/Kannapolis among his stops. He often did the morning show and would call ballgames at night. For a time he was part of the Appalachian State football broadcast crew.
Bob helped many young broadcasters, including Steve Post, now with Motor Racing Network.
“Bob was such an important person in my life personally and professionally,” Post said Monday. “In the mid-2000s two very different things were happening in my world: a part time opportunity at MRN (Motor Racing Network) – my dream job; and a separation and ultimately a divorce in my personal life.
“Bob, and radio station WEGO here in Concord, filled in some of that financial gap allowing me to pursue the MRN job. Not only did he have me doing some on-air work, but also allowed me to sell some advertising – despite not being a very good salesman. During that time, Bob and I had so many wonderful visits about my personal situation. He was on one of my close group of friends that really helped me during that difficult time in my personal life. I am forever grateful for Bob and am sad when I think about his passing.”
Bob could relate. He had a failed first marriage and learned from it. He had good advice for Post and others.
Bob met his second wife, Becky, while working at WSVM in Valdese. They were a quite a pair. When Bob needed to be reined in Becky, who was the traffic manager and office administrator for the station, was just person to do it. She also served in the same position in Concord.
Later Becky battled cancer, with Bob at her side, including severe radiation treatments. She survived for years, but lost the battle in the fall of 2008.
Bob and Becky were both determined hard-working people. Bob’s work ethic came from his military and family background. His parents were both hard-workers and it rubbed off on Bob. His mother had physical disabilities but she did not allow them to keep her from working and taking care of her family. Bob saw that growing up and always remembered.
The most popular show
Bob hosted the morning show, starting with a mix of news, sports, music and a bit of comedy leading into the call-in portion of the morning. It was all about people – that’s what Bob knew.
And don’t forget the birthdays. Ward’s Bakery gave away a cake everyone morning. Rosa Barringer faithfully called in a list of people with birthdays every morning for years. I’m told that she would also call a sing “Happy Birthday” over the phone to those she knew personally. Others called in their kids and family birthdays.
After giving away the cake, the highlight of the morning came. Bob opened up the phone lines for The Trading Post.
It was an on-air swap shop, filled with characters and local color, The Sewing Machine Man (the late Roger Dale Carter’s father), Banana-a-rama and a host of other regulars.
It was an hour-and-a-half of yard sales, “I’m looking for a…” and some folks who called just to check in for the day. Bob was patient and kind to the callers – when appropriate he would poke a little fun back at them.
Many of the programs successes were never know publicly. Dale Earnhardt Sr. would occasionally call Bob to put some up for sale or place something for in the mailbag. Of course Bob respected his request to remain anonymous.
Another time a new Carolina Panther moved to town and heard Bob talking about one of the sponsors, a mattress company. The Panther bought three.
I could go on and on with stories about some of the broadcasts. Bob stood in a chair to call a high school basketball playoff game. Then there was the time, Bob broadcast First Assembly’s football playoff game at Christ School from his car just outside the end zone. There was driving rain storm and no press box. Bob occasionally had to turn on the car’s windshield wipers and defrost to see the action.
There was the time Logan Optimist Club got Bob and WEGO to broadcast from a festival at Caldwell Park. One of the vendor had “croaker” sandwiches and brought Bob one. Little did he know that those fried fish sandwiches were filled with bones. Bob would have a good laugh about itanytime Logan or fish fries came up.
Away from radio, Bob was a support person for a barbecue team. He enjoyed “having an adult beverage” and listening to music and karoke.
Bob’s heart was broken when Becky died, but his radio family and friends kept him going.
Eventually the Great Recession of 2008 took Bob and WEGO off the air locally. It was a management decision, part of which included saying The Trading Post was “too low brow.”
Today the old station’s studio at the corner of Cabarrus Avenue and Georgia Street is a vacant lot. We’re told condos or townhouses are coming, but that’s been years ago.
After being “retired” from radio, Bob co-founded Radio Free Cabarrus with me in 2009. We’ve been broadcasting high school sports and local events ever since. Bob eventually really retired.
He met his third wife, Janet, who stood by his side faithfully. They were together for several years before Bob’s health declined and he went to a nursing home. Bob had clear moments when he checked into the hospital for the final time. He and Janet had a good conversation before he passed. Janet, too, also knew how to rein Bob in when appropriate.
No memorial service is planned. Wilkinson Funeral Home is serving the Bob’s family.
No doubt Bob would appreciate his friends thinking of him when raising a glass of “their favorite adult beverage,” tasting a good plate of barbecue or passing a yard sale.
Bob, my friend, you are missed. I’m a better person for having known you.
Mark Plemmons is editor of the Independent Tribune and formerly morning co-host with Bob Brown on WEGO-AM for several years. He can be reached at mplemmons@independenttribune.com