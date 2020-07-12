The most forgotten heroes of the Vietnam War

The female nurses who served during the war were, in my opinion, most likely among the most heroic group who served during the Vietnam War. I have read articles written by and about them with great admiration and respect for them. I believe that most people do not realize how great of a sacrifice they made, with no recognition and respect.
I was in Vietnam from September 1969 to September 1970. I was fortunate enough that I never needed a nurse. My unit was in one of the tougher areas of the war. My unit was Company C 1/46 196th-198th Americal Division. The Americal Division was based at Chu Lai. One of the larger hospitals in Vietnam was located there. A large percentage of our guys went to this hospital. As tough as it was in those mountains that we struggled over, I still feel like those young ladies deserve more respect than those infantry troops who gave so much.
Most of those young ladies were in their early 20s. Many had volunteered to try to make a difference in an unpopular war. Many had been taken advantage of by a military recruiter. A lady who became a nurse in Vietnam had run out of money after three years at nursing school and was told by a recruiter that if she would enlist in the military, they would pay for the rest of her schooling. She asked how about Vietnam? “He said, ‘You do not have to worry about going to Vietnam; they are lined up wanting to go to Vietnam.’” She said, “One minute I am protesting the war, and now I am in the middle of it.” This happened to many young ladies.
These ladies worked 12-hour shifts, at least six days a week. Most said that on their days off they could come in to console the dying. I am sure it made dying easier looking at those sincere eyes and them holding their hand. One nurse said she was attending a very seriously wounded soldier, and he asked her to please call his mother. She called his mother, and she screamed when she called. The mother had been told by the Army that he had died from his wounds.
Sometimes these 15 or so nurses and doctors would get 60 wounded and dying at one time. They would have to make the decision about whom they thought they could save and the ones they could not. This would be a tough decision to make.
Susan O’Neil, the nurse who was tricked into her last year of nursing school, told the story of having about 30 guys who were severely burned from a helicopter crash and all were going to die and how tough it was. We had a helicopter shot down on the side of our Firebase Judy a few days before I left the field for home, and all 30 died. Another told of her first few days on the job; she had to open about 20 body bags and write on the tag how the soldier died. I could go on and on.
The infantry troops, such as myself, would get the wounded and dead out of the field and then go on trying to survive another day. Sometimes, when the helicopter left the ground with a minorly wounded guy, you wished that it was you. The nurses had day after day of death and pain. Even though most days were miserable for the troops, we would not have that every day.
Some of the nurses were abused by fellow doctors and other members of the military. Not much of a way to treat a caring person. Most of the infantry guys had so much appreciation and respect for the nurses.
I could go on and on, talking about the good those angels did and how tough they had it in a man’s world.
There was also a group of young ladies called “Doughnut Dollies.” These ladies would talk to the GIs, pass out doughnuts and sometimes play games. We were so far out that they only came one time to the closest firebase to Chu Lai LZ Professional. It was a blessing to see these young ladies.
The nurses would do things in Vietnam that only a doctor would do. They were way ahead of the nurses stateside and most likely a lot of doctors. When they got back to the States, the fact of all the experience they got in Vietnam was of no value to them, and they were most likely treated second class as a result of being in Vietnam. I am sure they would have gotten bored cleaning bedpans with all the experience they had.
One nurse told the story of how even though she wanted to go home, when she went home, she felt guilty leaving the wounded and other nurses and doctors behind. As an infantry troop member, I felt the same. This same nurse told about when she got to the States, she stayed in the airport many days just dreading to go home. She said when she got around the friends she knew in America, they were worried about what their boyfriend said or what pocketbook to buy or wear. With all she had been involved with in Vietnam, this stuff seemed so trivial. These ladies had aged mentally so much more than an infantry soldier would have.
They had gone through so much, and no one would have understood and, most likely, few people cared. These fine ladies were treated sometimes as poorly as the GIs who came back from Vietnam.
Very few people have made such a difference for so many young soldiers as these ladies, for most likely a few hundred dollars a month.
This is a story that I felt like needed to be told, and I am only 50 years too late.
