Three big winners in lottery in Cabarrus County

The jackpot is one of the exciting features of the new Fast Play game. The rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.

“I’ve tried Fast Play a couple times and won,” said Settlemyer. “This is something fast and easy.”

Printed on each ticket is the amount of the jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win instant cash prizes on their Fast Play ticket.

Bus driver picks up $100K Powerball win

RALEIGH — A set of lucky numbers that came randomly to Carolyn Honeycutt, a Cabarrus County school bus driver, helped her pick up a Powerball prize of $100,000.

“It is just something that popped in my head years ago,” said Honeycutt on Friday as she collected her prize. “I’ve played it ever since.”