Three big winners in lottery in Cabarrus County

Stop for gas scores half of jackpot
RALEIGH — A stop for gas led David Settlemyer of Kannapolis to try his luck on a Fast Play Jackpot 7s ticket, and he ended up winning half the $371,402 jackpot.
“I bought a $10 and a $5 ticket because I had $15,” recalled Settlemyer. “And I won. I wasn’t even sure if it was true.”
Settlemyer, a civil engineer, purchased his lucky $5 Jackpot 7s ticket from the Circle K on Dale Earnhardt Boulevard in Kannapolis.
“I think I more believed it when I went on the lottery website to see what I needed to do and there was a story about somebody on Earnhardt Boulevard that won half the jackpot,” he recalled. “And I said, ‘OK, it’s true then.’”
He claimed his $185,701 prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $131,385.
With his prize money, Settlemyer said, “I want to just pay off some bills and put the money away for retirement.”
Since Fast Play started last month, jackpots have been hit nine times.
The jackpot is one of the exciting features of the new Fast Play game. The rolling, progressive jackpot increases with every ticket sold until it is won. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.
“I’ve tried Fast Play a couple times and won,” said Settlemyer. “This is something fast and easy.”
Printed on each ticket is the amount of the jackpot when the ticket is sold and how much of that jackpot the ticket could win. Players can also win instant cash prizes on their Fast Play ticket.
Bus driver picks up $100K Powerball win
RALEIGH — A set of lucky numbers that came randomly to Carolyn Honeycutt, a Cabarrus County school bus driver, helped her pick up a Powerball prize of $100,000.
“It is just something that popped in my head years ago,” said Honeycutt on Friday as she collected her prize. “I’ve played it ever since.”
She bought her $3 Power Play ticket at Sam’s Mini Stop on Old Charlotte Road in Concord. The lucky numbers matched four of the white balls and the red Powerball in the Oct. 17 drawing to win $50,000. Her prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier was drawn.
After required state and federal tax withholdings, Honeycutt took home $70,751.
“It’s a crazy feeling,” Honeycutt said. “Exciting.”
She said she and her partner, Laura Morris, have no specific plans for the prize money, but wanted to help some people out.
“There’s a lot you want to do when you win money,” Honeycutt said. “You want to share with your friends, your family, the church. Helping people out. That means a lot.”
Kannapolis man wins lottery prize
RALEIGH — Randy Tucker of Kannapolis tried his luck on two $25 Extreme Cash tickets, and one of them scored him a $100,000 prize.
Tucker purchased his lucky ticket from Steve’s Corner Store on N.C. 152 West in China Grove.
“On Saturday I left my job and stopped in there and got two tickets,” he recalled. “And one of them was no good, and the other one was real good.”
He claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,757.
“I don’t think it’ll change me none,” said Tucker. “I’m gonna put it in the bank, and then if I need it for a rainy day I have it.”
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million a year for education. For details on how $14.5 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Cabarrus County in 2019, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
