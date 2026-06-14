Alert Special Weather Statement until SUN 11:30 PM EDT Jun 14, 2026 Jun 14, 2026 Updated 19 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorm Bringing Gusty Winds and Hail TonightWhat’s Happening:A strong thunderstorm is moving through southeastern Catawba, southern Iredell, and western Rowan counties. The storm is expected to continue until 11:30 PM EDT, moving east at 25 mph.Affected Areas:StatesvilleMooresvilleChina GroveTroutmanClevelandLake Norman State ParkLandisLake NormanSherrills FordMount UllaWhat to Expect: Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | SoundStack | All Of Our Podcasts Wind gusts up to 40 mphPea-sized hail Impacts:Potential for tree limbs to be knocked downUnsecured objects may be blown aroundMinor hail damage to outdoor items People are also reading… Friday Five: A fairy walk, new restaurants, a festival and more Extradition hearing delayed in NC Sun Drop murders cold case Concord men charged with stealing $591K worth of electricity Amazon, Corning multi-billion dollar pact to yield 1,000 jobs Commissioners Notebook: Mt. Pleasant creek to be named for Archie Fisher Concord police seek fifth suspect in February double homicide 90,000 soldiers passed through Greensboro during World War II. Here's the story of the Overseas Replacement Depot Former Hartsell School educators reunite to share memories Concord High students honored for assisting during medical emergency Commercial structure fire on Derita Road in Concord 4 biggest takeaways from Panthers' 2026 mandatory minicamp Cabarrus EDC manufacturing docuseries wins multiple Telly Awards Cabarrus students dominate Blumey finalist lists; Cox Mill's Woerner earns regional theater award Friday Five: Dash In, Kellswater Lowe's Foods opening Opportunity House joins Cabarrus Rowan Community Health Centers Network to expand housing, healthcare, and support services Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a buildingSecure loose outdoor objectsWhen to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or independenttribune.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video US-Iran deal is ‘extremely bad’ for fragile Lebanon, Lebanese MP warns Trump puts U.S. power on display for UFC Freedom 250 Trump puts U.S. power on display for UFC Freedom 250 How do fans feel about the White House hosting UFC Freedom 250? How do fans feel about the White House hosting UFC Freedom 250? Trump says Israeli attacks on Beirut unjustified, puts Iran deal at risk Trump says Israeli attacks on Beirut unjustified, puts Iran deal at risk