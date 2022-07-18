PRO BASEBALL: Ex-Hickory Ridge star DeVos creates own Davidson fairytale, getting picked in MLB draft

Raise your hand if you’ve read a storyline like this before:

An undersized athlete has a stellar high school career yet only gets one opportunity to play Division I sports – at a respected but small private school. The undersized athlete matriculates to Davidson College, works hard, spends a stellar three years there, and shows the talent to become a professional draft pick.

Back in 2009, a kid named Stephen Curry opened eyes when he went from a Davidson standout to an NBA draft pick.

On Monday, Hickory Ridge graduate Nolan DeVos got the opportunity to do the same, only on the baseball diamond.

DeVos, a right-handed pitcher who recently completed his junior season at Davidson, was chosen by the Houston Astros in the fifth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft. DeVos was the 163rd player picked overall.

DeVos is the first Cabarrus County athlete to be chosen in the MLB draft since the Tampa Bay Ray took Jay M. Robinson graduate Seth Johnson with the 40th overall pick in 2019.

DeVos is the second MLB draft pick from Hickory Ridge since 2018, when the Boston Red Sox chose Jeremiah Boyd in the 35th round (1,060th overall).

“I’ve always been a competitor and a guy you can count on in the locker room or on the mound,” DeVos told si.com. “I love the game of baseball and am super excited to begin this journey with the Astros.

“It’s a great fit for me, and I can’t wait to get started.”

DeVos graduated from Hickory Ridge in 2019, and he was a top-notch performer during his time there. As a senior, he earned All-State status while also being named the Southwestern 4A Conference Pitcher of the Year. In his final campaign, he led all of North Carolina’s Class 4A pitchers with 112 strikeouts and posted a 7-2 record with a 2.64 ERA. One of the highlights of his career at the Harrisburg school came when he struck out 19 batters in one game, establishing a Hickory Ridge record.

Nonetheless, he wasn’t recruited by many big-time college baseball programs.

DeVos also played two seasons of football for the Ragin’ Bulls, but the diamond was his calling, and he immediately began to prove he could perform well at the Division I level when he enrolled at Davidson.

Although his freshman season was shorted by the COVID-19 pandemic, DeVos showed promise by going 1-0 with a pair of saves in 10.1 innings of action.

The next two years, DeVos was a first-team All-Atlantic 10 performer, and he began to catch the attention of big-league scouts.

DeVos began his Davidson career as a closer but took on the role of a starter to rave reviews this past season. DeVos led the A-10 with a 2.40 ERA, 106 strikeouts and 12.13 strikeouts per nine innings. He also ranked fourth in the league in walks per nine innings pitched (1.19) and 7.21 hits per nine innings.

In his 15 starts, the 6-foot, 185-pound DeVos posted a 9-2 record and covered 78.2 innings while limiting opponents to a .216 average. His best performance of the season came against then-No. 25 Bryant when he threw eight innings and struck out a career-high 13 batters while allowing three hits and just one walk. He also had a strong of three straight starts that he struck out 11 batters.

Finally, he was named to the A-10 All-Championship Team and the American Baseball Coaches Association's All-Atlantic Region Team.

The 21-year-old DeVos is the first Davidson player to be chosen in the draft since outfielder Will Robertson was taken by the Baltimore Orioles in the 30th round in 2017.

“We are excited for Nolan,” Davidson coach Rucker Taylor said, according to www.davidsonwildcats.com. “He put together a great career here at Davidson, and we think he has a lot of baseball in front of him.

“Nolan worked and made himself into a professional. Davidson was his only Division I opportunity out of high school. To have the type of collegiate career he had and now to have the chance to play professionally is a testament to his drive, ability and talent he was able to tap into. He comes from a great family, and we are all excited for Nolan and his professional career.”