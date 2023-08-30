The Independent Tribune reveals its Week 3 ranking of the top 6 high school football teams in Cabarrus County:

1. JAY M. ROBINSON (2-0)

Previous ranking: No. 1

Last game: W, West Cabarrus, 35-6

The Bulldogs have beaten two Class 4A teams so far, and Friday they’ll make their highly anticipated return to South Piedmont 3A Conference action.

This week: at No. 5 Concord (2-0)

2. NORTHWEST CABARRUS (2-0)

Previous ranking: No. 3

Last game: W, then-No. 5 A.L. Brown, 30-19

The Trojans move up a spot after a huge win against a 4A crosstown rival, and now they get a week to rest.

This week: idle

3. HICKORY RIDGE (0-2)

Previous ranking: No. 2

Last game: L, Independence, 75-49

The Bulls are winless, but In this case, it means nothing because they average 45 points per game and have the county’s toughest schedule. But they need a win.

This week: at Porter Ridge (2-0)

4. CANNON (2-0)

Previous ranking: No. 6

Last game: W, Hickory Hawks, 43-13

The Cougars have thumped their first two opponents pretty easily, by an average of 25 points per game, but Friday is a double test: a road game against a strong team.

This week: at Raleigh Ravenscroft (2-0)

5. CONCORD (2-0)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Last game: W, then-No. 4 Mount Pleasant, 28-14

The Spiders make their first appearance in Cream of Cabarrus since 2021, and they’ve earned it. But their toughest test yet is coming up.

This week: vs. No. 1 Jay M. Robinson (2-0)

No. 6 (tie) A.L. BROWN (1-1)

Previous ranking: No. 5

Last game: L, then-No. 3 Northwest Cabarrus, 30-19

The talented Wonders let one get away from them last week against a big rival, so now is the ideal time to rest and regroup.

This week: idle

No. 6 (tie) MOUNT PLEASANT (1-1)

Previous ranking: No. 4

Last game: L, Concord, 28-14

The Tigers don’t deserve to fall too far because they lost to a bigger school. The thing is: More are coming, and at some point they must come out on top.

This week: at Central Cabarrus (1-1)