COLMN: Help wanted. Not interested

Let’s look at this from a different perspective. Perhaps the problem is not that unemployment benefits are too high, but that too many jobs pay too low. Instead of waiting for politicians to raise minimum wages that haven’t changed in more than a decade, some in lower paying jobs are going to force wage hikes because they refuse to go back to jobs in restaurants, production and non-supervisory manufacturing, warehouses and the service industry - the jobs most unfilled. They have decided it isn’t worth it to be harassed and used by increasingly angry, demanding and sometime abusive customers and supervisors. Restaurant servers and others who count on tips are only guaranteed $2.13 an hour, an amount that hasn’t changed for thirty years. And many of these low-wage positions don’t provide benefits or a guaranteed schedule of weekly hours.

Even those in higher-paying jobs are reexamining their lives. Many aren’t eager to return to long commutes to a job working in a cubicle in a high-rise building. They have enjoyed renewed relationships with their families. Even those reporting they worked more hours than pre-pandemic say they adjusted their schedules for a walk with the dog, playing with kids, a leisurely lunch or dinner, and less stress - good things that resulted from the past year.