COLUMN: Bridging the digital divide, moving Concord forward

As we look to grow and thrive in 2022, there can be no doubt that full access to digital resources – the ability to jump online and take advantage of the opportunities there – can move individuals, families and entire communities forward. From homework to job searches, small business launches to family connections, access to the Internet can mean the difference between thriving or falling behind.
But a digital divide exists in our community, as in many around the state and nation. This is the chasm between people with ready access to the internet and those without. That difference is well documented to be a root cause in vast and growing disparities among our friends and neighbors in education and economic mobility.
Nationwide at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, a staggering 15 to 16 million students (30%) lacked the internet or computer devices they needed to access the education they deserve. And 300,000 to 400,000 teachers (10%) could not teach because they lacked internet at home. Black, Latinx, and Indigenous/Native American households lack access at disproportionately higher rates, exacerbating long-standing inequities in education.
That’s why Google Fiber recently teamed with E2D- Eliminate the Digital Divide to bring digital tools – including 1,000 refurbished laptops – and training to members of the Concord community who have gone without.
This isn’t just a matter of handing out no-cost computers. Rather, it’s a proven holistic approach that Charlotte-based E2D is, for the first time, bringing to communities outside Mecklenburg County. Over the next few months, E2D will host several distribution events exclusively for residents of the City of Concord Housing community. Google Fiber is pleased to provide the funding for the devices for these residents.
E2D’s approach is to assess and measure ‘digital inclusion’ according to five criteria:
• Access to affordable, robust, reliable, and unlimited broadband internet service;
• Access to internet-enabled devices that meet the needs of the user;
• Access to digital literacy training — in other words, creating familiarity with the terminology and how-to aspects of surfing the web;
• Access to quality technical support; and
• Access to tools such as online banking and telemedicine that connect students and families with resources needed for success in education, health and finance.
Since 2013, E2D has placed over 28,000 computers into homes with demonstrated need. Of course, these computers don’t just get up and stroll into E2D’s office, which is one of the reasons we’re penning this column. If your company retires its used laptops, please ask your IT department to donate them to E2D. The team will pick them up, take them to student-led technology labs, refurbish them and redistribute them to families in the community with distinct needs.
Donations can result in more children using computers in after-school programs and STEM classes, more students going online to finish their homework, more people taking advantage of online training resources to acquire new job skills, and more families developing basic computer competencies that help them be more connected. Together, we can bridge the digital divide, and in doing so empower families to prosper through better education, better jobs and better futures.
Jess George is Government & Community Affairs Manager for Google Fiber in North Carolina and Georgia. Pat Millen is co-founder and executive director of E2D.