COLUMN: Bridging the digital divide, moving Concord forward

This isn’t just a matter of handing out no-cost computers. Rather, it’s a proven holistic approach that Charlotte-based E2D is, for the first time, bringing to communities outside Mecklenburg County. Over the next few months, E2D will host several distribution events exclusively for residents of the City of Concord Housing community. Google Fiber is pleased to provide the funding for the devices for these residents.

E2D’s approach is to assess and measure ‘digital inclusion’ according to five criteria:

• Access to affordable, robust, reliable, and unlimited broadband internet service;

• Access to internet-enabled devices that meet the needs of the user;

• Access to digital literacy training — in other words, creating familiarity with the terminology and how-to aspects of surfing the web;

• Access to quality technical support; and

• Access to tools such as online banking and telemedicine that connect students and families with resources needed for success in education, health and finance.