COLUMN: Is Justice blind?

This reopens the subject of how we put the best jurists on our bench. We are so jaundiced that we don’t trust any administration, any legislature or, for heaven’s sake, any group of currently robed judges to make such a decision. Instead, we choose primarily by whether they have an R or D beside their name.

It’s farcical. Yes, I value and uphold the power of the public at the ballot box but tell the truth - we aren’t qualified to make informed selections regarding judges. For Pete’s sake, we don’t even know who they are. We want our judges to be lawyers, to be students of the law who will research case law and who are imbued with large doses of common sense and wisdom.

39 states have some form of judicial election; in 38 they elect those on the highest court. 14 states have nonpartisan judicial elections. 10 states’ high court judges are selected by gubernatorial appointment. Some are appointed for life or until they reach a certain retirement age. Another side issue: our state’s mandatory judicial retirement age is 72. That age may have been appropriate 40 or 50 years ago, but most 70-year-olds today are still very much in their prime. The mandatory age needs raising.

The real issue is that North Carolina doesn’t have a good solution to judicial selection. Regardless, there’s no place on the bench for political partisanship. Bring back Lady Liberty’s blindfold.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina Broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. He recently retired from writing, producing and moderating the statewide half-hour TV program NC SPIN that aired 22 ½ years. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com