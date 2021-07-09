COLUMN: Senate budget heading to a veto

The third provision takes aim at the Democratically controlled State Board of Elections (SBOE). It would remove the organization’s investigative authority and transfer it to the State Bureau of Investigations, an agency already overloaded with work. The board has 3 members from the party of the sitting governor and 2 from the opposing party. Republican leadership was angered when the board voted unanimously last year to accept a settlement agreement that would allow November’s elections to go forward. The SBOE would have no power to agree to court settlements when the legislature is not in session.

Not only will these power grabs be quickly vetoed but they are likely unconstitutional and short sighted. Republican leadership is failing to acknowledge that the pandemic was a once-in-a-century disaster and ignore the reality that sooner or later the political shoe will be on the other foot.

It will be interesting to see how the House budget compares and contrasts with the Senate. The larger question is whether Cooper’s veto will stick, as it has in recent years. We will watch with fascination whether the four Democrats who voted for the Senate budget will fold under extreme pressure and vote along party lines or vote to override the veto. Time will tell whether we are still in a time warp or can approve the first state budget since 2017. State government is becoming as partisan and ineffective as our federal government.

Tom Campbell is a Hall of Fame North Carolina Broadcaster and columnist who has covered North Carolina public policy issues since 1965. He recently retired from writing, producing and moderating the statewide half-hour TV program NC SPIN that aired 22 ½ years. Contact him at tomcamp@carolinabroadcasting.com