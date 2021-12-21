COLUMN: The common good versus self interest

During the Christmas season it is heart warming to see people helping people through various charitable projects, such as food distributions, clothing drives, toys for children, etc.

Many churches provide free meals to the homeless and hungry in our community. At these times we tune our minds and hearts to the voices of our "better angels." a phrase Abraham Lincoln often used to heal a war torn nation with the spirit of charity towards all. Although times are clearly different, we still need a sense of unity and healing to unite in common purpose our efforts to achieve love, hope and lasting peace.

Unfortunately we have not been successful in reducing the polarization we find in our nation. We need to learn to disagree without the anger that separates us into two or more competing political positions. Divided camps are prevalent in the pros and cons of vaccinations, mask wearing, testing, voting rights, racial equity, history lessons in public schools, etc.

Compromise has become a dirty word in Congress and in many state legislatures. If one party is in power, gerrymandering favors that party in drawing voting districts. There is often no logic to the boundaries established, except to entrench the ruling party.