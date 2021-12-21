COLUMN: The common good versus self interest

During the Christmas season it is heart warming to see people helping people through various charitable projects, such as food distributions, clothing drives, toys for children, etc.
Many churches provide free meals to the homeless and hungry in our community. At these times we tune our minds and hearts to the voices of our "better angels." a phrase Abraham Lincoln often used to heal a war torn nation with the spirit of charity towards all. Although times are clearly different, we still need a sense of unity and healing to unite in common purpose our efforts to achieve love, hope and lasting peace.
Unfortunately we have not been successful in reducing the polarization we find in our nation. We need to learn to disagree without the anger that separates us into two or more competing political positions. Divided camps are prevalent in the pros and cons of vaccinations, mask wearing, testing, voting rights, racial equity, history lessons in public schools, etc.
Compromise has become a dirty word in Congress and in many state legislatures. If one party is in power, gerrymandering favors that party in drawing voting districts. There is often no logic to the boundaries established, except to entrench the ruling party.
According the President Lincoln, "a House divided can not stand." The Senate and the Electoral College favors rural over urban voters. Washington D.C. is not represented in either the Senate or the Electoral College. It has more population than Wyoming or Vermont. It's a classic case of taxation without representation, one the main reasons for the American revolution. Because it has a majority of black and minority voters, the GOP will not approve its acceptance.
Paul Harris, founder of the Rotary Club in 1905, advanced the notion of the common good. He organized the business men in the Chicago area in an effort to improve the welfare of the people locally and internationally.
His philosophy was to have projects that met the criteria of doing good for the most, being truthful, promoting good will, and serving others above self-interest. In 1989 Rotary clubs included women in membership, and it has achieved success in many areas of health (polio elimination} and human services.
Our county has five vibrant and successful Rotary Clubs carrying out the vision of Paul Harris. Our city and county governments have been progressive in making needed changes and servicing the needs of the public. We are fortunate to have good local governance its not enough for me to criticize the state and national political landscape without providing a road map for corrective action.
First, term limits should be established for Congress and the Supreme Court. Contributions to candidate should be limited to $2,000 per corporation and $1,000 per person. Presently for example, Sen Joe Manchin receives over $400,000 from the coal lobby in West Virginia.
This causes biases and favoritism, and hinders objectivity. President Biden's plan for Building Back Better proposal should be broken down into separate pieces, such as pre-K education, climate mitigation measures, clean energy, virus testing promotion, vaccine production and distribution, clean water production, prescription drug cost reductions through competitive bidding, etc. Incremental tax increases are needed for high income people and large corporations. These measures would help to balance the national budget and reduce deficits.
If the Senate opposes these needed programs, then they should be called out on it, and voters should take note. Regardless of party affiliation, the Presidential candidates should be required to have his/her income taxes made public prior to the election.
State legislatures should be prohibited from counting votes and interfering with state boards of elections. An attack on the U.S. Capitol should be punishable to the full extent of the law, including those inside the government. The conclusions of the January 6th Commission should be the basis for swift judicial action versus numerous court delays and excuses such as executive privilege and the 5th amendment. Future elections should have valid results without unfounded fraud accusations. We need to encourage voting, not discouraging voting.
Our democracy is fragile, and it should be preserved by goodwill and cooperation from all concerned. Our government is not perfect, but we have not found any other form that works better.
LeRoy Deabler is a retired national healthcare consultant and hospital CEO.