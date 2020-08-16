Hammer time: A belated look at Hand Tool Safety Month

EDITOR'S NOTE: During these uncertain times, I’ve found it helpful to go back and revisit old columns that many folks may have forgotten, wanted to forget or probably never read in the first place. Doing this frees me up for other activities, like staring off into space and wondering if any of us will awaken from the nightmare known as 2020. This column, a version of which first appeared in 1995, is about National Hand Tool Safety Month and the Hand Tools Institute, which I am happy to report remains a thriving organization 25 years after this was first published and largely ignored. I hope you enjoy this retooled column.
In all the hubbub, many of us in the media forgot to inform you, the public, that May was National Hand Tool Safety Month.
It was also National Egg Month, but many of the larger media outlets such as The New York Times and the Hooterville Gazette provided what I would consider award-winning coverage of egg-related events.
Even though it is now August, I believe it is important to note the real, live, honest-to-goodness National Hand Tool Safety Month is not something I made up — like National Eat Your Weight in Pork Rinds Month —but part of an ongoing campaign by the Hand Tools Institute, which is described in the news release I received as a trade association of hand tool manufacturers founded in 1935. Before that, I suppose, hand tool manufacturers were just a loose-knit group that got together occasionally to discuss wrenches and eat eggs.
Presumably, members of the Hand Tools Institute know everything about tools, so they never have to say, “Hand me that doo-flodgy. No, that doo-flodgy over there that I almost put my eye out with yesterday.”
Until now, I considered myself an expert on hand tools. I once successfully drove a nail with a pipe wrench because I couldn't find a hammer, and just this morning, I removed a tick from a dog's ear with a pair of needle-nose pliers.
But, according to the Hand Tools Institute, those things were BAD. So bad, in fact, that if I continue to do them, I may not live long enough to participate in future National Hand Tool Safety Month celebrations or egg-related events.
“The misuse of hand tools contributes to over a quarter of a million hand tool-related injuries each year requiring emergency hospital treatment,” a high-ranking hand tool official said.
I was amazed to learn that some activities I consider normal, such as picking my teeth with a putty knife, are frowned upon by the organization.
The Hand Tools Institute offered a list of what it called “helpful hints,” designed to keep hand-toolers out of hospitals and newspaper obituaries. (I included a few helpful hints of my own, though I am not a card-carrying member of the group.)
• Screwdrivers should only be used to drive or remove screws, not pry up components of equipment, open lids or as a substitute for a chisel. I would add that someone should avoid using any kind of large, sharp tool after consuming several screwdrivers or risk a visit to the emergency room holding an ear in a wadded up Kleenex.
• Claw hammers are for driving finishing nails and removing nails. Use a ball peen hammer to strike chisels, punches and star drills. The Hand Tools Institute offers no advice on which hammer to use to hit your no-good brother-in-law if he gets drunk and tries to steal your lawn mower.
• Never use an extension bar such as a length of pipe to increase leverage on a wrench. If a bolt is too tight, my advice is to give up, have a screwdriver and wait for your brother-in-law to show up with a doo-flodgy. Be sure to lock the shed to keep the lawn mower secure.
Scott Hollifield is editor and general manager of The McDowell News in Marion and a humor columnist. Email him at rhollifield@mcdowellnews.com.
