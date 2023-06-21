Last year’s Infrastructure Law was a win for many across the nation. It provides much-needed federal funding for a range of projects, from highways and bridges to airports.

Critically, it is also funding major improvements in our nation’s water infrastructure. Like most of the improvements that are springing from these infrastructure investments, water infrastructure improvements are not (or at least should not be) a partisan issue. Protecting our water sources from contamination is a fundamental responsibility of our government. Thanks to wise bipartisan deal-making, North Carolina is now on the receiving end of federal funding to make this a reality.

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) recently announced the specifics of these investments, which amount to a combined total of nearly $300 million. The largest of these investments ($179.9 million) will go toward drinking water infrastructure improvements through the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund (DWSRF). The remaining investments will go toward tackling all too common contaminants that cause serious long-term health issues, like PFAS and Gen X, as well as upgrading wastewater and stormwater infrastructure. Combined, these investments will go a long way in boosting our state’s public health.

This is particularly important for North Carolina, given our fraught history with drinking water. Everyone in our state knows the long-term dangers and effects of being exposed to a contaminated water supply. Service members who came to our state to train at Camp Lejeune and other N.C. military facilities are still struggling with the harmful effects of the water supply.

For decades, soldiers were exposed to water contaminated with volatile organic compounds (VOC’s) from an off-base dry cleaning firm. On top of a host of other consequences, research today shows that many soldiers exposed to this water are 70% more likely to suffer from Parkinson’s disease than troops stationed in other states.

Beyond military bases like Camp Lejeune, drinking water throughout our state has been and continues to be at risk. For example, today, we are discovering new threats to our drinking water by so-called “forever chemicals” like PFAS. These chemicals could lead to a range of harmful effects like liver damage, cancer, and decreased fertility.

Currently, North Carolina’s water treatment facilities are not designed to account for these contaminants. This is why federal funding to tackle the challenge posed by these dangerous chemicals is so important to our state.

The bipartisan Infrastructure Law is giving us the resources to move on from past mistakes and give North Carolinians today the quality of life they deserve. Progress made at the state level can have an important effect nationally too.

The U.S. ranks 26th globally in terms of quality of sanitation and drinking water, according to the Environmental Performance Index (a joint project of Yale and Columbia Universities). The wealthiest nation on the planet should not struggle to break the top thirty in these categories.

The bipartisan negotiations that led to these investments should be lauded as an example of the way Congress is supposed to work; and we’re starting to see the material benefits that come from responsible policymaking. Let’s hope that Congress continues to make progress in this way and actually works to protect the safety and public health of American citizens.