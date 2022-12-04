Scott Hollifield: Shrinkflation and the gaslighting of consumers

‘Gaslighting,” defined as “the act or practice of grossly misleading someone especially for one’s own advantage,” is Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year for 2022.

I would argue for “shrinkflation,” which I define as the act or practice of corporate America gaslighting the heck out of consumers.

Merriam-Webster explained why it chose gaslighting.

“Its origins are colorful: the term comes from the title of a 1938 play and the movie based on that play, the plot of which involves a man attempting to make his wife believe that she is going insane. His mysterious activities in the attic cause the house’s gas lights to dim, but he insists to his wife that the lights are not dimming and that she can’t trust her own perceptions,” the wordsmiths said on their webpage.

“But in recent years, we have seen the meaning of gaslighting refer also to something simpler and broader … relating to modern forms of deception and manipulation, such as fake news, deepfake, and artificial intelligence.”

Now, I will make my case for shrinkflation as Word of the Year.

The other day, I purchased a product. Because I don’t need any more interaction with corporate lawyers, I will substitute the real name with one made up that cannot result in legal action — Acme Jumbo Jalapeno Pork Chips.

“I just ate an entire bag of Acme Jumbo Jalapeno Pork Chips, and I am not as satisfied as usual,” I told Cousin Junior, a recurring character who might or might not exist only in my imagination. “And by satisfied, I mean bloated and nauseous and bent over from sharp stomach pains.”

“Did you accidentally get Lite Acme Jumbo Jalapeno Pork Chips?” he asked with genuine concern.

“No, this came in the package I always get, the one featuring the dancing pig with the hot peppers in his snout.”

“Then you may be a victim of shrinkflation,” Cousin Junior said.

“Stinkflation?” I said. “That’s usually what happens after I eat an entire bag of Acme Jumbo Jalapeno Pork Chips.”

“Not stinkflation, dimwit. Shrinkflation. It’s where you get less of an item for the same price. Companies package the item in the same or similar ways, but reduce the content while keeping the price steady or in some cases raising it just a bit. It’s like when Skeeter wasn’t filling the moonshine jugs all the way to the top.”

Because Cousin Junior hasn’t been the same since his alleged alien abduction, I turned to more reliable sources to find out if shrinkflation was a real thing.

Turns out, he was right.

Reader’s Digest, which I trust much more than Cousin Junior for general information, increasing my word power and jokes suitable for a family reunion, recently addressed it online.

“Rising gas prices are obvious, but at the grocery store, shrinkflation can look like products with suspiciously smaller amounts selling for the same price as before,” reads an article by Amy Fontinelle. “Or, the products themselves might be changing — the milk, cream and sugar in your favorite ice cream might be replaced with cost-saving bulking agents like corn syrup solids and whey protein.

So, Skeeter also might be cutting the moonshine with creek water.

How can we fight back against the scourge of shrinkflation? Other than forming an angry mob and storming the store, experts — not Cousin Junior — advise buying generics, checking unit prices, purchasing in bulk and shopping around, among other strategies.

Will that stop corporate America from gaslighting us? If you think it will, I’ve got a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you that’s 12 feet shorter than it was last year. I’ll even throw in a free bag of Acme Jumbo Jalapeno Pork Chips and a three-quarter jug of moonshine.