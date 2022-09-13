LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Election issues and Trump GOP choice

Elections hinge on what independent voters feel is important

Editor,

Cal Thomas stated in his guest column that voters swimming in a red wave of anger and disgust over the Biden administration may vote for republicans. His reasons stated are the loan forgiveness program, inflation, and gas prices.

On the other hand, voters may be smart enough to know how important promoting affordable education is, and that the dictator Putin, often praised and coddled by ex-president Trump, is a prime reason for our economic woes because of attacking Ukraine.

Voters also have a memory and sense of right and wrong. Which party continues to lie about the outcome of the last election, encouraged and still condones the invasion of the capital on January 6, approves of denying women the right to self determination, and has tolerated white supremacy and homophobia.

Finally, why has the "law and order" red wave supported a man who hid behind the Fifth Amendment over 400 times to hide his tax records, who stole top secret documents and hid them in his residence and resort, and then badmouthed the FBI reclaiming them after he rebuffed giving them back peacefully?

The next election will hinge on what issues unaffiliated voters think are most important. Let's hope it is not just the temporary economic downturn.

Vincent Keipper

Concord

The choice in November: tyranny or freedom

Editor,

With midterm elections soon to occur, the GOP play book is to scare the voters into believing that if the former President is indicted for criminal wrong doings, riots would take place through out the country. Since we are a peaceful country, voters could favor Trump in order to avoid widespread violence.

The alternative is to elect Trump whereby a law-breaking tyrant could rule us without regard to democratic norms and principles.

The platform for the GOP is highly diminished now that their party has opposed climate change mitigations, veteran benefits, clean energy incentives, infrastructure funding, student loan partial forgiveness programs, prescription drug cost reductions, Medicare cost reductions for the elderly, and improved gun safety measures.

It only leaves opposition to President Biden’s agenda and nebulous talk of reducing inflation. Already gas prices are going down and unemployment is at a 50-year low. Higher interest rates should reduce the demand for inflationary growth which is a prime mover for inflation in the macro economy.

Voters should ask themselves which party has done the most to help most of the people. Being against progress should not become a winning strategy. Women should have some say in their reproductive health. It is a fundamental human right, and a long held legal precedent.

There should be rare exceptions to abortions for cases of rape, incest and life of the mother. An absolute ban places doctors and their patients in ethical and moral dilemmas, not to mention jail time. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court does not see it that way. With gerrymandering by right leaning state legislatures and with more Republican Secretaries of State on the horizon, fair and accurate elections could result in skewed and undemocratic results.

In my opinion Joe Biden’s approval rating should be higher than it is. At least there is some good benefits to show for his agenda versus the alternatives. The FBI and the US Justice agencies are doing a most through investigation on the secret and highly classified documents found in the former President’s Country Club residence in Florida. After delays and denials by the Trump operatives, over 100 sensitive documents were discovered. This mishandling is highly illegal, and it should result in penalties by the proper authorities.

Instead, a Trump-appointed judge chooses to intervene with an obstructive process discrediting the prosecution by the proper authorities. An independent judge is not needed to circumvent established law(the Espionage Act), and it would only delay a needed criminal finding. Justice should be blind without political bias. High level decisions should base findings on facts.

LeRoy Deabler

Concord