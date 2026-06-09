Top Story Spotlight Dulin charges to dramatic opening-night victory at Summer Shootout From staff reports Jun 9, 2026 Jun 9, 2026 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Neal Dulin celebrates a first-round victory in the Pro division at Cook Out Summer Shootout after a dramatic late-race finish. Charlotte Motor Speedway Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save From staff reports CONCORD — Neal Dulin lived up to his nickname Tuesday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.kAmQ%96 #62= s62=Q DFC865 A2DE q6? |@C23:E@ @? E96 7:?2= =2A E@ H:? 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