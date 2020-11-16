COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Ex-Ragin’ Bulls star Garner a top Comeback Player of the Year candidate

DURHAM – Former Hickory Ridge High School standout Jarett Garner had to recover from a serious injury to get back on the football field this season.

Others besides his Hickory Ridge and Duke University families have noticed just what it took.

Garner, now a redshirt sophomore wide receiver for the Blue Devils, was named to the watch list for the 2020 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Award.

In its third year of existence, the award is given to three honorees each season after overcoming injury or illness and coming back to college football. A panel of writers and sports information directors from the College Sports Information Directors of America, The Associated Press and Touchdown Illustrated selected the watch list. This season's watch list includes 53 players from 44 schools.

After being on the field for just 11 spans through three games in 2019, Garner suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament that sidelined him for the remainder of the season. After rehabbing from the knee injury through the COVID-19 pandemic, Garner returned this season poised to make an impact for the Blue Devils.