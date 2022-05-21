HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD: Trojans’ Chaunesse Barringer goes back-to-back, other Cabarrus athletes shine

Chaunesse Barringer has done it again.

And this time, it was in record-breaking style.

Barringer, a Northwest Cabarrus senior, won her second consecutive girls state long jump title by setting a meet record Friday at the Class 3A championships at Greensboro’s N.C. A&T State University.

Barringer blew away the competition by flying 19 feet, 10.25 inches, which was more than a foot longer than the next-closest competitor.

Barringer, who has signed with the Charlotte 49ers, won the state title last year when she jumped 19-1. This time, she nearly went a foot longer.

But she wasn’t done.

Barringer was also sixth in the 100 meters (12.76 seconds) and ninth in the 200 (26.06). Barringer was on the Northwest Cabarrus girls 4x100 relay team that also featured her younger sister, Ceaire Barringer, along with Janae Hobbs and Aspen King to finish sixth in 50.59.

The girls long jump itself was pretty much a Cabarrus County affair.

While Chaunesse Barringer took the title, Central Cabarrus sophomores Sydney Krause (18-4.25) and Jahaila Wright (17-10.50) finished third and fourth, respectively.

Krause highlighted her strong day by taking second place in the triple jump (38-10), and Wright again was right behind her by finishing third (38-7). Wright was the defending state champion in the event.

Northwest Cabarrus’ Jaylen Currence also had a standout meet, finishing in second place in the boys 400 (49.32) and fourth in the 800 (1:57.50).

Jerrell Reddick, a junior from Concord High School, took third place in the boys high jump. Reddick jumped 6-2, which was the same as second-place finisher, Christian Leak of Union Pines, but Leak accomplished the height in fewer misses than Reddick.

Northwest Cabarrus’ Lily Houston took fourth place in the girls pole vault by clearing 10 feet. She missed third place solely because of the number of times it took her to clear that height.

Among other Cabarrus County 3A finishers:

-- Currence, Logan O’Daniel, Blake Andrews and Owen Evans took fifth place in the boys 4x800 (8:12.13).

-- Northwest’s Erica Murdock took ninth place in the girls high jump (4-10), which was one spot ahead of Central Cabarrus’ Wright, who cleared the same height but had more failed attempts.

-- The Trojans’ Demi Lawing was ninth in the girls discus (93-6).

-- Central Cabarrus’ Jaykwon Diaz-Cruz was 11th in the 200 (22.88).

-- Northwest Cabarrus’ boys 4x400 team of Currence, Evans, Tru Sierra and Isaac Woolfolk was 12th in 3:34.28..

-- Evans also was 11th in the 3,200 (10:06.95).

-- The Trojans’ girls quartet of Ceaire Barringer, Hobbs, King and Kennedy Soles was 12th in the 4x200 (1 minute, 49.64 seconds), and that same group was 14th in the 4x400 (4:25.47).

-- Central Cabarrus’ 4x100 grouping of Krause, Wright, Samantha Nosalek and Leila Sifford was 14th in 51.50.

Class 2A

The Class 2A state meet also took place Friday at N.C. A&T.

Mount Pleasant’s Austin Love took fourth place in the discus (133 feet, 9 inches), while the Tigers’ Bobby Fink was eighth (122-11).

Fink was also 14th in the shot put (44-7.25).

The Jay M. Robinson 4x800 relay team of Timur Arabekov, James Engels, Carson Muller and Jacob Stephens finished in sixth place in 8:49.78.

Stephens was seventh in the 1,600 with a time of 4:52.11.

Mount Pleasant’s Sawyer Helms finished 11th in the 800 meters (2:13.10).