American Spiritual Ensemble reveals the haunting genius of American Negro Folk Songs

When Africans were brought to the United States as slaves, their traditional way of music became lost to them. In their new surroundings, they began to blend passed down African chants, rhythms and harmonies into the Christian songs they learned.
Today, praised for their purity, beauty and haunting genius, it’s no surprise the influence spiritual melodies have had on Classical, Gospel, Contemporary Christian, Broadway and even Pop genres over time.
The Cabarrus Arts Council is pleased to bring you an opportunity to experience both the traditional American Negro Spiritual and their influence on other musical formants when we present the American Spiritual Ensemble on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. in the Kannapolis Performing Arts Center.
Tickets for the show are on sale now at https://bit.ly/AmericanSpiritualEnsemble, $25 Adults/$15 Youth (under 18). Discounted rates are available for groups of 20 or more, making this the perfect outing for churches and other spiritual organizations.
The performance is presented by the Cabarrus Arts Council and funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.
Want to go?
What: American Spiritual Ensemble
When: Wednesday, January 26, 202, 7:30 pm
Where: Kannapolis Performing Arts Center
Tickets: $25 Adults/$15 Youth (under 18); Discounted rates available for groups of 20 or more.
Give to the Cabarrus Arts Council: Help keep art alive in our community through a donation of any size. Visit cabarrusartscouncil.org/support/how-to-donate
This Week (Dec. 29 - Jan. 1)
Discovery Days - Cabarrus County Public Library, Concord - Wednesday, Dec. 29, through Thursday, Dec. 30, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. Drop in any time on these three days for quick, easy STEAM activities. We’ll discover famous scientists, create art, and play around with math and geometry. Recommended for families; free, and no registration required. Concord Library Children's Room, 27 Union Street North, Concord. For more information, see Library System - Discovery Days (CON) (activecalendar.com).
Next Week (Jan. 2- 8)
Beginners Pottery Wheel Class - Paint Your Hearts Out - Tuesday, Jan. 4, 7- 8:30 p.m. Adults & kids 8+ Cost $55. Includes 2 projects, 2 days of fun... 5 spots per session. All Inclusive. On 1st class date: Instruction & wheel time. Make 2, bowls or cups Throwing, Lift & clean to start again. 2nd visit to glaze then leave for final firing. (Prem. Glazes not included). Make sure to wear clothes to get dirty. Buy 2 tickets, use code Buy2Get10 to get 10% off your order. Classes are non-refundable. But w/ 48 hrs advanced notice, change to another date. For more information to register, see https://www.eventbrite.com/e/beginners-pottery-wheel-class-adults-and-kids-8-tickets-202679388507?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.
Upcoming
EXHIBITION - Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, Jan. 27 - Saturday, April 9, 2022; Sponsored by Hilliard Family Foundation; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Admission is free. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Opening Reception for Texture: Investigating surface and subject – Thursday, February 3, 5-7 p.m. – Be among the first to view the exhibition; visit with featured artists from the show; The Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord; The Galleries Hours: Tuesdays - Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Family Day - Saturday, March 19, 2022, 1 - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Family Day - Saturday, May 21, 2022, 1 - 4 p.m. Family Days are back! Join us (outside, if it's a nice) for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. Family Day is sponsored by Atrium Health. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org
Ongoing
The Galleries of the Cabarrus Arts Council Gift Shop – Support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works from The Galleries Gift Shop. Purchases online and then choose a time to pick up curbside at the Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org/shop.
After School and Adult Art classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten - Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from noon-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30 p.m. or 3-6 p.m; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis.
North Carolina Music Hall of Fame: Open by appointment: The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public by appointment Monday-Friday, 10am-4pm, closed noon-1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.
Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord, NC 28025 - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).
Cabarrus Community Chorus - Rehearsals Every Monday 7 - 8:30 p.m.: This non-profit volunteer-based organization encourages community participation and outreach through choral performances. CCC is comprised of singers from all backgrounds, abilities, and ages 14 and up and directed by Jerry Skaggs. If you have a passion for performing with others signing Christmas to Broadway and Contemporary to Classical music, the all new CCC is the place for you. Registration is free; no audition; easy sign-up at intuneschool.com.
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.