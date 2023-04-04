Rain and wind last Saturday got the best of the Concord Art Walk but another will be coming up Saturday, June 24, in Downtown Concord.

Plenty of art classes, exhibits and program will be coming up before then. The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Student Arts Show got under way ast week at the ClearWater Arts Center and will continue through May 3.

Music takes center stage later this month with the N.C. Symphony playing at Jay M. Robinson High School on Friday, April 21, and The Steel Wheels will play at the Davis Theatre on Saturday, April 22. Tickets are required for both concerts.

This Week! (April 3 – 9)

RCCC Annual Student Art Show – Now – Wednesday, May 3 After a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, this marks Year Seven (7) of this collaboration between the City of Concord's ClearWater Arts Center & Studios, and the Fine & Applied Arts Department at RCCC. RCCC has art classes on both its Salisbury and its Concord campuses. our Drop-in Hours are: W-Th-Fri, 12 Noon - 5pm ONLY. All other times, please call to schedule an apt OR make sure staff is here to let you in. For tour requests, please schedule ahead! For more information, visit https://www.clearwaterartists.com/events-orig/2019/4/5/opening-reception-rccc-annual-student-art-show-2019-tpygp.

Open Art Tuesday with Cabarrus Art Guild – Tuesday, April 4, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you'd like to share and discuss. We start at 10 a.m. and run until 3 p.m., stopping at noon to eat and catch up. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. Don’t have a project? Drop by to see what local artists are creating. All Ages; Free; No Registration Required; ClearWater Arts Center & Studios 223 Crowell Dr. NW, Concord – enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Stret, called Greenway Gallery. For more information, visit https://www.clearwaterartists.com/events-orig/2023/3/14/open-art-tuesday-with-cag-greenway-gallery-4h5ms-3m6gx-8ecp8.

Creative Recharge – Sunday, April 9, 4 – 6 p.m. Whether you're into sketching, painting, knitting, crochet, collage, paper craft, miniature painting, hand sewing, or any other portable craft, this monthly event offers space and a relaxing atmosphere for you to just CREATE! We encourage you to bring your own materials/projects, however we will also have some various free supplies for experimentation. All experience levels are welcome. Each month has an optional theme to inspire! April’s optional theme is “Rain and Water”. Free; No Registration; All ages; Held in Kannapolis at 1401 Lane Street. For more information, visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/creative-recharge-tickets-564969778817?aff=ALLEVENTS.

Next Week! (April 10 – 16)

Art Lab - Wednesday, April 12, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Glass Fusion Night – Friday, April 14, 7 – 10 p.m. Join us to create your own Glass Fusion dish for a specific season or something for every season. It’s so fun. We will be cutting glass to make designs to create our dishes. Once fired, your dish will be re-fired a 2nd time to slump it into the dish shape. Ages 13+; Registration Required; $55.00 Per Person; Located at 543 Winecoff School Road, Concord. For more information, visit https://paintyourheartsout.as.me/GlassFusionNight.

Upcoming!

North Carolina Symphony – Friday, April 21, 7:30 p.m. Hear your favorite light classics performed by your North Carolina Symphony-with music by Mozart, Copland, Richard Rodgers, and more! All Ages; Free; Tickets Required; Located at Jay M. Robinson High School, 300 Pitts School Road SW, Concord. For more information, visit https://www.ncsymphony.org/events/566/concerts-in-your-community/#concord-2023-04-21-1930 or call the Symphony Box Office at 877.627.6724 for your FREE tickets.

The Steel Wheels - Saturday, April 22, 8 p.m. The Steel Wheels have enthralled audiences across the country with their heady brew of original soulful mountain music. Based in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia, this dynamic band marries old-time musical traditions with their own innovative sound. Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $37.50; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/the-steel-wheels.

4H Talent Show – Thursday. April 27, 6 – 8 p.m. Got the performing bug? Love to show your talents? Here’s your chance! Show everyone how “4-H Entertains!” Talent Show will take place at our County Council Meeting on April 27th at 6 p.m. at the Cabarrus Arts Council, Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. Register in NC 4-H Online by April 20th. Please submit your registration form to the Office by April 20th. For Registration and more information, visit https://cabarrus.ces.ncsu.edu/local-competition/.

Expressive Arts Showcase – Wednesday, April 26-29. Show your creative side – enter an item (or a dozen) into our Expressive Arts Contest. With over 25 categories, there is something for everyone. Entries were due on or before the County Council meeting on March 22 at the 4-H office or at the County Council meeting at the Extension Office. Ages 5-18 as of January 1, 2023. This is a great way to prepare items to be entered in the fair. You must Register in https://v2.4honline.com/#/user/sign-in. Items will be showcased with awards at Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. For more information, visit https://cabarrus.ces.ncsu.edu/local-competition/.

Feel Good Fest – Saturday, April 29, 2 - 10 p.m. Come out to Greenlife Family Farms in Concord for a family friendly 8 hour fest and heighten your senses with polished music, impressive art, real butterfly interactions, brilliant fire performances, and more! Located at Greenlife Family Farms; 281 Odell School Road, Concord. Tickets purchased online; Adult supervision required; for more info, contact Justin Ervin at justinervin@habitualroots.com; (336) 971-1719 or visit https://allevents.in/concord/feel-good-fest-nc/10000492729255467

Art on the Go Midland Library – Tuesday, May 9, 4:30-5:30 p.m. The Cabarrus Arts Council’s traveling arts activity series makes a stop at Midland Branch of the Cabarrus County Public Library, 4297 NC-24, Midland! We'll bring the craft projects, instructors and arts supplies. You bring your imagination. Sponsored by the Hilliard Family Foundation. Art on the Go events are free and open to the public. To register: https://go.activecalendar.com/cabarruscounty/site/library/event/art-on-the-go-mid-3/

Alex Cuba - Thursday, May 11, 7:30 p.m. Winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album, Alex Cuba is a singer-songwriter who is not tied to tradition. His sugarcane-sweet melodies, pop-soul hooks and powerful guitar riffs relinquish conventional stereotypes that exemplify much of the Latin music landscape. .Hotel accommodations for Davis Theatre 2022-2023 Season performers and crew are provided by the Hilton Garden Inn Charlotte/Concord; Tickets: $37.50/; Davis Theatre, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord, NC. For more information, visit https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/alex-cuba.

Art Lab - Wednesday, May 31, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Family Day - Saturday, June 10, 1-4 p.m. Join us for craft stations perfect for preschool/school age children and their families. Family Days are free and open to the public. English and Spanish speaking volunteers will help with crafts. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. www.cabarrusartscouncil.org/arts-education/family-days

Art Walk on Union - Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m. -4 p.m. Art Walk on Union is an all-day arts festival for artists and makers to sell their handmade artwork. The day features live music, food trucks, local brews & wines, plus participation from local galleries, shops and restaurants throughout downtown Concord. Sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company; AWoU Partner: the City of Concord. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, downtown Concord. More details for the public and for artists interested in having a booth at https://bit.ly/artwalkonunion.

Art Lab - Wednesday, June 28, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Join us for Art Lab! We'll tour The Galleries' current exhibition, then create a special art project designed with the exhibition's uniqueness in mind. Cost: $5 per student; Ages: 6-16; Instructor: Deb Reid, Volunteer & Educator; Adult supervision required; Limited to 15 students per class; Registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3azT4Yg to register for the latest Art Lab.

Ongoing

After School and Adult Art Classes in drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. After school classes from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and adult classes from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday one day per week for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570.

North Carolina Music Hall of Fame The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame Museum is a safe, fun, and touch-free visit for your friends & family! The Museum is open to the public Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - noon and 1 – 4 p.m., closed noon -1 p.m. for lunch. Reserve your visit at Make A Reservation - North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame; 600 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis.

Open Art Day - Every Tuesday, 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.: Bring your lunch and drink, bring a project you are working on and your supplies. Or bring work you’d like to share and discuss. This is a working, weekly meeting, each Tuesday, to work with and share with artists and like-minded people who appreciate creativity. ClearWater Arts Center & Studios (223 Crowell Dr NW, Concord) - enter through the double glass doors facing Kerr Street, called the Greenway Gallery). For more information: About Us (cabarrusartguild.org).