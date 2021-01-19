CabCo's Got Talent brings the arts into your home this Friday evening

We're excited to bring you some feelgood entertainment this Friday evening at 7 pm. That's when the Cabarrus Arts Council's inaugural CabCo's Got Talent streams into your living room on Facebook or YouTube.

CabCo's Got Talent is a virtual talent show spotlighting 15 accomplished Cabarrus County youth. They're dancers, singers, musicians, gymnasts and even a karate kid! They come from Kannapolis and Cabarrus County schools, Cannon School, Carolina International School and from family homeschools.

Each has rehearsed a performance we're certain will impress you (because they did us!) and make you proud you share space in this same fine county.

CabCo's Got Talent is also a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council. The arts council's two major fundraisers, Breakfast for the Arts and Dancing for the Arts, were cancelled in May and November to reduce the spread of COVID in our community. CabCo's Got Talent is 100 percent virtual. You just need to tune in to our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/cabartscouncil, or YouTube page, Cabarrus Arts Council - YouTube on January 22 at 7 pm to watch.