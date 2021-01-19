CabCo's Got Talent brings the arts into your home this Friday evening

We're excited to bring you some feelgood entertainment this Friday evening at 7 pm. That's when the Cabarrus Arts Council's inaugural CabCo's Got Talent streams into your living room on Facebook or YouTube.
CabCo's Got Talent is a virtual talent show spotlighting 15 accomplished Cabarrus County youth. They're dancers, singers, musicians, gymnasts and even a karate kid! They come from Kannapolis and Cabarrus County schools, Cannon School, Carolina International School and from family homeschools.
Each has rehearsed a performance we're certain will impress you (because they did us!) and make you proud you share space in this same fine county.
CabCo's Got Talent is also a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council. The arts council's two major fundraisers, Breakfast for the Arts and Dancing for the Arts, were cancelled in May and November to reduce the spread of COVID in our community. CabCo's Got Talent is 100 percent virtual. You just need to tune in to our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/cabartscouncil, or YouTube page, Cabarrus Arts Council - YouTube on January 22 at 7 pm to watch.
But we're hoping you'll do more than watch. We're hoping you'll help the arts council survive now so we can thrive in 2021 and beyond. We look forward to years of live music in the Davis Theatre, families making crafts together during Family Days, Art Walks along Union Street, Art Labs that teach the artistic process and artist talks for the community. We also cannot wait to bring the professional dancers, actors and musicians back into the schools so they can continue to inspire and entertain the thousands of school children, like in previous years. See all we do at www.cabarrusartscouncil.org.
What can you do before Friday, January 22?
1. Read beforehand about each of the nine acts you'll see during the program. CabCo's Got Talent - Cabarrus Arts Council
2. Then, make a donation to the arts council in appreciation of one or more of the performers. We've also set up a general CabCo's Got Talent page https://bit.ly/DonateCabCo to donate if you can't decide which acts to support.
A special thank you to CabCo's Got Talent sponsors Atrium Health, CESI, Inc, Davco Roofing & Sheet Metal, F&M Bank and Market Street Studios.
Let's watch together. We'll be live chatting on Facebook during the show.
Like our page on Facebook to receive a reminder before the show begins: www.facebook.com/cabartscouncil
*** Many organizations may have postponed or canceled their events as a precaution to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We advise that you check with the event's organizer to make sure its activity has not been canceled.
ONGOING:
The Galleries Gift Shop is open Thursday, Fridays, noon – 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. It’s the perfect opportunity to support local artists and the arts council by purchasing handcrafted works for yourself or as a gift. Purchases can be made by credit card only. The Cabarrus Arts Council is committed to keeping you safe and will have hand sanitizer and other safety measures in place. Bring your mask. Free admission. Cabarrus Arts Council, 65 Union Street South, Downtown Concord. Cabarrusartscouncil.org.
Brenda’s Art Lab: Children’s 6 week Afternoon Art Class: Select days 4:30-6:30p.m.; $150; This 6 week children and teen art class includes drawing, painting, pottery, and sculpture. Classes meet from 4:30-6:30p.m. one day per week, Monday, Tuesday, or Thursday for 6 weeks. For more information call 704-786-8570. http://brendasartstudio.com/
Pottery lessons – Learn to throw a bowl, tumbler or vase on a potter’s wheel. Lessons adapted for Kindergarten thru Adult; Class size: individual, or groups up to four. Sessions are scheduled at mutually convenient days/times. Visit www.linbarnhardt.com or info@linbarnhardt.com for details; Lin Barnhardt Studio, Mt. Pleasant.
Paint Your Hearts Out: Kids Day - Every Tuesday from 12-6 p.m.; 10% off for kids 12 and under. Pricing depends on canvas size. Times: 12-2:30p.m. or 3-6p.m.; call 704-312-2699 to reserve your spot; for more information visit https://bit.ly/3fu6F10 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord.
Art Studio Kannapolis: Kids Workshop: Every Tuesday and Thursday, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will make arts and crafts. Space is limited to 15 children. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $25. Private parties and crafting sessions available on Saturdays. Registration email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street, Kannapolis
THIS WEEK:
Art Studio Kannapolis: 3-day Kids Art Class: Wednesday, January, 20; Friday, January 22; 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m; Children ages 5-12 will have an opportunity to engage socially in a positive environment that focuses on the fun of art. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $50/child. Registration and for more information please email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street Kannapolis, NC
Roots Write Time at Concord Library: Thursday, January 21, 6p.m. – 7:30p.m.; free; What is "point of view" and how do you choose the right one for your story? This virtual narrative writing group will inspire you to turn the facts of your family history into meaningful stories. To register email: Denise McLain at dmmclain@cabarruscounty.us https://bit.ly/3nE0gUf
Tracen Hollow live at Amici’s Pizza Sports Bar and Grill: Friday, January 22, 6:30p.m.; free; Amici’s a great new place for live music in the Concord area. Enjoy your favorite beverages at a fully stock bar while listening to Tracen Hollow rock out on stage. 929 Concord Parkway S., Concord https://bit.ly/2MOlAJR
NEW DATE CabCo’s Got Talent - Friday, January 22, 7 – 7:50 p.m. CabCo’s Got Talent is a 50-minute virtual talent show spotlighting Cabarrus County youth that will stream on Facebook and YouTube January 22 @ 7 pm. Performances will be prerecorded with emcee Brian Floyd to host them. Learn about each performer! https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/cabco-s-got-talent. Because it's a benefit for the Cabarrus Arts Council, supporters are asked to make a donation in appreciation of any (or all) performers they wish. Supporters may also opt to donate to the cause in general, and not a specific performer, through the general donation button. DONATE TODAY!
https://cabarrusartscouncil.org/cabco-s-got-talent CabCo’s Got Talent is sponsored by Atrium Health, F&M Bank, CESI Inc, Davco Roofing and Sheet Metal and Market Street Studios. Previously scheduled for December 18, this event was postponed as the community mourned the tragic death of Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping.
Snow Time Paint Party at Cabo Winery: Sunday, January 24, 2p.m. – 5p.m.; $48-$70; Sign up to paint a ceramic Snowman or Snowflake Lantern on Jan. 24th at 2pm! Cost per item includes your choice of 1 bottle of Cabo Winery Sweet wine to take home. Projects will be painted in acrylic paints allowing you to take your project home the same day. 37 Union Street S, Suite A2, Concord https://bit.ly/3oF82yu
NEXT WEEK:
Kids’ Virtual Writing Workshop at Kannapolis Library: Monday, January 25, 2p.m.; free; Bring out the creative writer in you with story starters, prompts, and games! Register to receive a link to the workshop, which is held on Microsoft Teams. Ages: 7-12; To register email: mdmetz@cabarruscounty.us https://bit.ly/3i6cSSO
It’s a Sweater Weather Mug Paint Party at Paint Your Hearts Out: Wednesday, January 27, 6:30p.m. – 9p.m.; $20-$40; Bring your drinks and snacks and come paint your own Sweater Weather Stoneware Mug (Additional mug styles and designs available). Hot Chocolate, Chai Latte, and Hot Apple Cider K Cups will be available. 543 Winecoff School Rd, Concord, NC https://bit.ly/3oDiiqU
Log Cabin Flower Wall Hanging at We’re Sew Creative: Thursday, January 28, 10:30a.m. – 4p.m.; This is a great little project that uses seven half log cabin blocks made into a really cute wall hanging. You’ll learn how to make this block and add a curved background piece for a great finishing touch. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd. Concord, NC https://bit.ly/3skjUYY
Shabby Chic Flower Pin at We’re Sew Creative: Thursday, January 28, 4:30p.m. – 6p.m.; This is the first class of the new Sew Simple Series. Learn how to make a shabby chic inspired flower pin. This is a perfect project to use up some of your favorite scrap fabric, lace and buttons (scrap material will be available if you do not bring your own). Learn to create these adorable, one-of-a-kind pins using a sewing machine or by hand stitching using a thread and needle. 8637 Concord Mills Blvd. Concord, NC https://bit.ly/3bCa4vw
Puddle Painting at Southern Strain Brewery: Thursday, January 28, 6p.m. – 8p.m.; $35; Come experience the famous Puddle Painting with TuxedoKat at the Southern Strain Brewery in Historic Downtown Concord! Pre-purchase your canvas right here on Facebook! Masks required! No aprons offered so wear your painting clothes! All aged welcomed! 165 Brumley Ave. Suite 3001 Concord, NC https://bit.ly/331TVKN
Analog Crash live at Red Hill Brewing Company; 7p.m – 9p.m.; Friday, January 29; free; Analog Crash, an acoustic duo, sets out to put on the best show possible.Come out and enjoy hard-hitting, modern hard rock originals, as well as, covers from your favorite '80's, '90's, and '00's bands. 21 Union Street S. #3511 Concord, NC https://bit.ly/2Lt0X5B
UPCOMING:
Doran & Ivy live at Red Hill Brewing Company; 7p.m – 9p.m.; Friday, February 5; free; Come out and enjoy a free performance from Doran & Ivy, an acoustic duo from the Central Piedmont area. Performance will consist of a variety of covers and originals songs.; 21 Union Street S. #3511 Concord, NC https://bit.ly/3qbFhd9
Zoom Into Art: Harrisburg Parks and Rec: Wednesdays, February 10th - March 17th; 5:30p.m – 6:30p.m; $75; Children ages 8-15 will Join instructor Christina Thomas for a 6 week series of Virtual Art classes! Lessons to include: Pen and Ink Drawing – Zentangles, Candy Painting, Torn Paper Collage Landscape or Animal, Colored Pencil Drawing with Values, and Contour Lines, Movement, and Watercolor. All supplies will be provided (To be picked up by participant prior to the first class*) Register at https://bit.ly/2XCjIpG
Art Studio Kannapolis: 3-day Kids Art Class: Monday, February 8; Wednesday, February, 10; Friday, February 12; 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.; Children ages 5-12 will have an opportunity to engage socially in a positive environment that focuses on the fun of art. Each child is required to wear a mask and gloves will be provided. $50/child. Registration and for more information please email artstudiobynicolina@gmail.com; 812 North Main Street Kannapolis, NC
Doran & Ivy live at The Wine Room at Afton Village; 7p.m – 9:30p.m.; Friday, February 26; free; Come out and enjoy a free performance from Doran & Ivy, an acoustic duo from the Central Piedmont area. Performance will consist of a variety of covers and originals songs.; 5401 Village Dr. Concord, NC https://bit.ly/3oDmA1u
The Cabarrus Arts Council contributes the Arts & Entertainment column, which highlights the arts in Cabarrus County, to the Independent Tribune each Wednesday. Use the contact information provided to confirm the details of events. If you would like your arts information to be considered for inclusion, email Elisabeth Thornton at elisabeth@cabarrusartscouncil.org.