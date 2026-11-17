Top Story Spotlight Get in the holiday spirit with these events in Cabarrus and Iredell counties William Chapman Nov 17, 2026 Nov 17, 2026 Updated 1 hr ago 0 The mayor and Concord City Council members on a fire truck in the 2025 Concord Christmas parade. Michael A. Anderson Photography Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Chapman Cities and towns in Cabarrus and Iredell counties are preparing for the holidays.kAmw6C6 :D 2 =:DE @7 D@>6 A=246D H96C6 J@F 42? D66 $2?E2[ D9@A 7@C AC6D6?ED 2?5 >@C6]k^Amk9am!2C256Dk^9amkAm!2C256D H:== E2<6 A=246 :? 5@H?E@H?D @C E9C@F89 >2:? 4@CC:5@CD @7 4:E:6D 2?5 E@H?D]k^Amk9bmr@?4@C5 r9C:DE>2D !2C256k^9bm kAm}@G] a`[ aib_ A]>]k^Amk9bm|@@C6DG:==6k^9bm People are also reading… 12-year-old dies from injuries sustained in Kannapolis house fire Grace Church Concord breaks ground on new worship center after three years of growth Atrium Health Cabarrus marks milestone in $130 million hospital expansion Concord's District Exchange to be featured on PBS North Carolina's 'NC Weekend' Two-alarm fire damages Concord home, displaces family 2 food recalls NC residents should know about before Thanksgiving Salisbury man found guilty of murder in death of infant born prematurely at Concord hospital Mount Pleasant distillery wins two Double Gold medals at international spirits competition Have tattoos? You can get a BOGO entree at Chipotle on Friday the 13th Harrisburg Town Council appoints Jim Eskew to fill seat left vacant by Chris Faw's death Volunteers to paint holiday scenes on downtown Concord storefronts Longer wait for Buc-ee’s: Mebane opening delayed until at least early 2028 Letter: Only two parking spaces reserved for customers at Concord post office Clemmons estate with ties to retiring Novant CEO hits market for $20 million Major US banks face widespread service outages kAm}@G] ac[ b A]>]k^Amk9bm%C@FE>2?k^9bmkAms64] d[ `` 2]>]k^Amk9bm|@F?E !=62D2?E r9C:DE>2D !2C256k^9bmkAms64] d[ bib_ A]>]k^Am k9bmz2??2A@=:D r9C:DE>2D !2C256k^9bmkAms64] `a[ e A]>]k^Am A drummer in the Marching Wonders Band performs in the 2024 Kannapolis Christmas Parade. MICHAEL ANDERSON k9bm$E2E6DG:==6k^9bm kAms64] `b[ b A]>]k^Amk9amu6DE:G2=D^|2C<6ED^~E96C 6G6?EDk^9amk9bmz2??2A@=:D r6=63C2E:@? @7 {:89EDk^9bm kAm}@G] `b\s64] b_k^AmkAmdib_\h A]>] $F?52JD E9C@F89 %9FCD52JDk^AmkAmdib_\`_ A]>] uC:52JD 2?5 $2EFC52JD]k^AmkAmp5>:DD:@? E@ E96 A2C< 2?5 G:6H:?8 @7 =:89ED :D 7C66] %C2:? 2?5 42C@FD6= C:56D 2C6 Sa]d_ A6C A6CD@?]k^Am kAm':==286 !2C<[ f__ (] r $E][ z2??2A@=:Dk^Am k9bmr@?4@C5 %C66 {:89E:?8k^9bmkAm}@G] a_[ e\h A]>]k^AmkAms@H?E@H? r@?4@C5k^Amk9bm$A665H2J r9C:DE>2Dk^9bmkAm}@G] a_\y2?] bk^Am kAmSce\Shd A6C 42C 25>:DD:@?k^Am kAmr92C=@EE6 |@E@C $A665H2J[ dddd r@?4@C5 !2C<H2J $][ r@?4@C5k^Am k9bmr9C:DE>2D tIEC2G282?K2k^9bmkAm}@G] af\ahk^AmkAmS`_ 25>:DD:@? 4@G6CD 2== E9C66 52JDk^AmkAmr232CCFD pC6?2 U2>Aj tG6?ED r6?E6C[ cfd` $E2E6 w:89H2J ch[ r@?4@C5k^Am Thousands of lights decorate Village Park for the Kannapolis Celebration of Lights. City of Kannapolis k9bm$>2== qFD:?6DD $2EFC52J w@=:52J %C2:=k^9bm kAm}@G] ag[ `` 2]>] E@ c A]>]k^AmkAms@H?E@H? r@?4@C5k^Am k9bmw2CC:D3FC8 %C66 {:89E:?8k^9bmkAms64] c[ e\gib_ A]>]k^AmkAmw2CC:D3FC8 !2C<[ `h` $:>D !2C<H2J[ w2CC:D3FC8k^Amk9bmaa?5 p??F2= u6DE:G2= @7 %C66Dk^9bm kAms64] c\ek^Am kAmScd\S`d_ 25>:DD:@?k^AmkAm%96 w@E6= r@?4@C5[ `c &?:@? $E] }][ r@?4@C5k^Am k9bm|@F?E !=62D2?E %C66 {:89E:?8k^9bmkAms64] d[ cib_\eib_ A]>]k^AmkAms@H?E@H? |@F?E !=62D2?Ek^Am k9bmr=62C(2E6C w@=:52J |2C<6Ek^9bmkAms64] d[ `_ 2]>] E@ bib_ A]>]k^AmkAmr=62CH2E6C pCED r6?E6C U2>Aj $EF5:@D[ aab rC@H6== sC:G6 }([ r@?4@C5k^Amk9bmr232CCFD qC6H:?8 r9C:DE>2D u6DE:G2=k^9bm kAms64] d\e[ `_ 2]>] E@ g A]>]k^AmkAmr232CCFD qC6H:?8[ bah |4v:== pG6] }([ r@?4@C5k^Am k9bmy:> pG6EE 2?5 uC:6?5D w@=:52J $9@Hk^9bmkAms64] ``[ fib_ A]>]k^AmkAm%:4<6ED @? D2=6 s64] c] p5>:DD:@? :D Sch]_g] k^Am kAms2G:D %962EC6[ ed &?:@? $E] $][ r@?4@C5k^Am Jim Avett, right, is a Cabarrus County native whose music and art have a downhome flavor. Cabarrus Arts Council k9bmw@=:52J |@56= %C2:? s:DA=2Jk^9bm kAms64] ``\`bk^Am kAms64] ``i d\h A]>]k^AmkAms64] `ai `` 2]>] E@ h A]>]k^AmkAms64] `bi `` 2]>] E@ d A]>]k^AmkAm%96 $H2?66 %962EC6[ a__ (6DE pG6][ z2??2A@=:Dk^Amk9bm%96 }FE4C24<6C q2==6Ek^9bmkAms64] `a\`b[ aib_\dib_ A]>]k^Am kAmSba]a_\Sca]a_ 25>:DD:@?k^Am kAmz2??2A@=:D !6C7@C>:?8 pCED r6?E6C[ c`d |2CE:? {FE96C z:?8 yC] pG6][ z2??2A@=:Dk^Amk9bmp r9C:DE>2D r2C@=k^9bmkAms64] `g\a_j f A]>] @? s64] `g 2?5 `h[ b A]>] @? s64] a_k^AmkAmSaf]d_\Sbg]d_ 25>:DD:@?k^Am kAm%96 $H2?66 %962EC6[ a__ (6DE pG6][ z2??2A@=:Dk^Am k9amxC656== r@F?EJk^9amk9bm$E2E6DG:==6 %C66 {:89E:?8k^9bm kAms64] b[ e\f A]>]k^AmkAmqC@25 $EC66E &?:E65 |6E9@5:DE r9FC49[ b`d (] qC@25 $E][ $E2E6DG:==6k^Amk9bm$E2E6DG:==6 w@=:52J $9@A 2?5 $EC@==k^9bmkAms64] c[ dib_\g A]>]k^Am kAm$E2E6DG:==6 tG6?E r6?E6C[ b__ $] r6?E6C $E][ $E2E6DG:==6k^Amk9bm$2?E2 @? E96 q6249k^9bmkAms64] e[ `_ 2]>] E@ a A]>]k^Am kAm{2<6 }@C>2? $E2E6 !2C<[ `c`a $E2E6 !2C< #@25[ $E2E6DG:==6k^Amk9bmuF== q=@@> u:=> u6DE:G2= (9:E6 r9C:DE>2Dk^9bmkAms64] g[ e A]>]k^Am kAmS`_ 25>:DD:@?k^Am kAmuF== q=@@> u:=> u6DE:G2=[ a_b $] |66E:?8 $E][ $E2E6DG:==6k^Amk9bm%96 p=A242 E92E $2G65 r9C:DE>2D %@J sC:G6k^9bmkAm}@G] ag[ `_ 2]>] E@ c A]>]k^Am kAmuC66 25>:DD:@?[ Sd 2=A242 6?4@F?E6CDk^AmkAm$6C6?:EJ p=A242D[ aae (2=<6C '2==6J sC:G6[ $E@?J !@:?Ek^Am k9bmp r=2DD:4 r9C:DE>2D :? |@@C6DG:==6k^9bmkAms64] ``[ cib_\hib_ A]>]k^AmkAms@H?E@H? |@@C6DG:==6k^Am 0 Comments Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. William Chapman Author email Follow William Chapman Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Related to this story Most Popular Volunteers to paint holiday scenes on downtown Concord storefronts About 40 volunteers will paint holiday scenes on storefront windows throughout downtown Concord on Nov. 14, just ahead of the city's Christmas… Kannapolis Christmas festivities return Nov. 13 with lights, fireworks and holiday traditions Hundreds of thousands of lights, train rides and visits with Santa are returning to Village Park. Here's what to know about A Kannapolis Christmas. Grandfather Mountain to welcome holiday tree with Nov. 20 celebration Grandfather Mountain is getting into the holiday spirit Nov. 20 with a tree arrival celebration featuring Millie the Bear, hot chocolate, cand… Take part in Cabarrus County arts community events Cabarrus Arts Council releases calendar of upcoming arts events. Rowan Public Library to host walk-in passport fair Saturday in Salisbury No appointment necessary. Rowan County residents can get help with passport applications and renewals at a special Saturday event at Rowan Pub…