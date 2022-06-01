Sunday sermon topics

Ann Street United Methodist Church

335 Ann St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Randy L. Wall. In person and Facebook Live worship 11 a.m. at Ann Street Church. Sermon: “The Sword of the Spirit.” Scripture: Ephesians 6:10-20.

Bethpage United Methodist Church

109 Fellowship Ave. at West C St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Gary MacDonald. Christian Education at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. As an act of caring for yourselves and others, you may choose to wear a mask during indoor worship, however, at this time, mask wearing is not required.

Boger’s Chapel United Methodist Church

1775 Flowes Store Road East, Concord. Pastor: Pastor Eric Shaver. Worship service is at 10 a.m. in-person or Facebook. Masks are optional. Opening reading: Psalms 104:24-35 . Sermon: “Pentecost.” Children’s Reading: A Child’s Prayer. Author unknown.

Calvary Lutheran Church

950 Bradley St., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Debbie Frye. In-person worship at 8:30 a.m. (Casual Worship) and 11 a.m. (Traditional worship). Masking optional. Children’s Area and Nursery available. All services live-streamed and available anytime on the Calvary Lutheran YouTube channel – access easily through our website http://www.clconcord.org. Also on Sundays, 10 a.m. Sunday School. All are welcome. Sermon Theme: Pentecost.

Center United Methodist Church

1119 Union St. S, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Tony Allen. Sunday School for ‘In Betweens’ and young adults at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. Nursery is provided during the worship service. Masks are optional. Website is www.centerumcconcord.org. Sermon: “God is Who…What?” Scripture: John 14:8-17. Looking forward to you joining us for our service!

Crossroads Church

220 George W. Liles Pkwy., Concord. Pastor: Lowell McNaney. Live worship streamed on Facebook, Crossroads Concord Church app or mycrossroads.co website at 9:30 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.

Crown Pointe Baptist Church

703 Tennessee Street, Kannapolis. Pastor Doug Crawley. Sunday School at 9 a.m. Worship at 10 a.m. in the sanctuary, or view online at our Facebook page. Series: God Stories. Sermon: “Moses: Lessons from a Burning Bush.” Scripture: Exodus 3:1-7, 9-15; 4: 1-17.

Eastside Missionary Baptist Church

199 Elgin Drive, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Stephen Burrow. In person services: Sunday School 9:30 a.m. Worship services 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Recorded worship services and other information at EastsideMissionaryBaptist.org. You will be welcomed. Practice social distancing.

Epworth United Methodist Church

1030 Burrage Road N.E., Concord. Pastor: Rev. Bill Roberts. Church has reopened its 10 a.m. worship service for attendance. Epworth UMC continues to follow the appropriate Covid19 social distancing guidelines as outlined by the NC Governor and the CDC. We welcome you to join us in worship!

Forest Hill United Methodist Church

265 Union St. N., Concord. Senior Pastor: Rev. Mandy Jones. Associate Pastor: Rev. Wes Judy. We are open for in-person worship. Contemporary worship, 9 a.m. Sunday School/small groups - 10 a.m. Traditional worship - 11 a.m. Both the contemporary and the traditional worship services will also be live-streamed at foresthillumc.org or facebook.com/foresthillumc, in case you don't feel like being here in person.

Harmony United Methodist Church

101 White Street, NW, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Thad Brown. We will be at Frank Liske Park from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Home Builders shelter. A very short service will be held at 11 a.m. It will be broadcast live on Facebook.com/HarmonyUnitedMethodistChurch. For more information, you can call the Pastor’s phone 704-791-2883 or the church’s phone 704-782-8237.

Jackson Park United Methodist Church

715 Mable Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor Laurie Knoespel. Adult Sunday School 9:30 a.m. In-person worship service 10:30 a.m. Nursery will be provided during worship service. Sermon: “Releasing the Outcome.” Scripture: Luke 15:11-32.

Kirkwood Presbyterian Church

900 Klondale Ave., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Dennis B. Craft. Worship at 11 a.m. in church sanctuary on Sundays. No mask restrictions.

McGill Baptist Church

5300 Poplar Tent Road, Concord, in-person services. Pastor: Rev. Steve Ayers. If you have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine, please wear a mask. McGill will stream a worship service Sunday at 10 a.m. on www.facebook.com/mcgillbaptistchurch/ and on YouTube. The services will be live and also available on recording afterwards. Day of Pentecost, Graduation Sunday Sermon: “Empowered!” Scripture: Genesis 11:1-9; Acts 2:1-21; John 14:8-17, 25-27.

Midway United Methodist Church

108 Bethpage Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Craig Allen. Come join us on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. for Sunday School and 10:30 a.m. for worship. Our service is also livestreamed on the web at midwayunitedmethodistchurch.org or facebook.com/midwayUMC. Sermon: “Anyone Think We’re Filled with New Wine?” Scripture: Acts 2:1-21; John 14:8-17. Suggested Hymns: UMH 539, “O Spirit of the Living God”; UMH 620, “One Bread, One Body”.

Mt. Mitchell United Methodist Church

6001 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Kannapolis. Pastor: Joel Locklear. Sunday School at 10 a.m. (Adult and Children classes.) Worship at 11 a.m. in person or Facebook. Masks are optional and social distance. If you have not taken the Covid vaccine, wear a mask. Sermon: “When the Wind Blows.” Scripture: Acts 2:1-21.

Multiply Church Concord

150 Warren C. Coleman Blvd. N, Concord. Pastor: Rev. Douglas Witherup. 8:30 a.m. service held at 280 Concord Pkwy S, Suite 15, Concord. Services at 150 Warren C Coleman Blvd N, are Worship and Sermon at 9:30 a.m. and Worship and Sermon at 11:15 a.m.

New Gilead Reformed Church

2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road. 9:40 a.m. Bible Study. Children’s Bible School at 10 a.m. 11 a.m. Inside worship, Facebook worship, drive-in worship at 1600 AM radio.

Oak Grove Baptist Church

200 Sims Parkway, Harrisburg. Pastor: Rev. Franklin D. Watkins. 10 a.m. In-Person Worship Service and Facebook Live and YouTube Live. Sermon: “Faith is Acting Like God Is Telling Tthe Truth.” Scripture: I Samuel 17:28-37.

Second Presbyterian Church

1578 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis. Pastor: Pastor Sue Black. Assistant Minister: Rev. Aaron Price. Worship 11 a.m. in Sanctuary and on Facebook live. Sermon: “The Spirit of God.” Scripture: Acts 2:1-8, 12-21. Communion will be served.

St. John’s Reformed Church

901 N. Main St., Kannapolis. Pastor: Rev. Chris King. 9:30 a.m. - Sunday school for all ages. 10:30 a.m. - Worship Service (in-person or online at www.ourstjohns.org). 4 p.m. - Adult Bible Study. Pentecost Sunday Sermon: “I Believe in the Holy Spirit.” Scripture: I Corinthians 12:4-10; Galatians 5:22-24.

